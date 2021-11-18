



Football | 18-11-2021 13:17:00 MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s soccer program had named three student athletes as 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District first-team members, it was announced Thursday. This honor recognizes the nation’s top student athletes for their combined achievements on the field and in the classroom. Attacking linemen Blaise Andries and Conner Olson , and linebacker Jack Gibbens they all deserved the Golden Gophers accolade. Andries is now a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honors, having started all 10 games this season (six at right guard, three at left tackle, one at right tackle) and all 43 games of his career (18 at right). right guard, 11 at left guard, nine at right tackle, five at left tackle). Majoring in actuary science and applied business analysis, he has been named a CoSIDA Academic All-American for the past two years, Minnesota’s first repeat honoree since Sam Renner in 2018 and 2019. A senior, Andries, was named an Academic All-Big Ten in 2020, 2019 and 2018 and was selected as All-Big Ten third team in 2020 and 2019. Recognized for the second consecutive season, Olson has already graduated with a double major in Human Physiology and Biology, Society and Environment. He is currently pursuing an advanced degree in Public Health Administration & Policy MPH, a full-time, two-year program that focuses on building policy development and advocacy skills; project, program and organization management; and data analysis and management. Olson, who plans to attend medical school, is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten Artist, a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, a 2021 Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship recipient, and a 2021 Campbell Trophy Semifinalist. Now up to 55 career starts, Olson has matched Billy Price’s (2014-17) Big Ten record in Ohio state. Olson, who was supposed to break goal on Saturday in Indiana, has started every Minnesota game since the start of the 2017 season, which is the entire game. PJ Fleck era. Olson has started 26 games at left guard, 15 at center and 14 at right guard. He currently has the fifth longest active starting streak in the country. In his first season with Minnesota, Gibbens played the past four seasons at FCS level with Abilene Christian. While with the Wildcats, Gibbens was a 2020 Campbell Trophy Finalist, 2019 First Team CoSIDA Academic All-America, 2019 First Team CoSIDA Academic All-District, and 2019 Southland Conference All-Academic. Gibbens, majoring in accountancy, is second on the team this year with 68 tackles. He also has one forced fumble, and he ranks second in breakup of passes with three, all of which came to Purdue. After two tackles in the season opener, Gibbens has at least six stops in eight of his last nine games, including six games with eight tackles, with a season-high 10 against Maryland on October 23. First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to CoSIDA Academic All-America voting. The winners of the first, second, and third Academic All-America teams will be announced in mid-December.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2021/11/18/football-three-named-academic-all-district.aspx

