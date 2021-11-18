Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Five Keys to Control

The Iowa Hawkeyes are trying to keep their current winning streak and all hopes of a Big Ten West title alive as they host the Illinois Fights Illinois on seniors day this saturday. The Illini enter the matchup after a bye with a win over the Minnesota Gophers in their latest live action.

This Illinois team is a little different from the iterations Iowa fans have seen in recent years, but their new head coach is a familiar face as former Hawkeye Bret Bielema took over this year. To get a better understanding of what to expect from the Illini under their new chieftain, we sat down with Andrew Pastorek of the SB Nations Illinois site, The champagne room.

Here’s a look at our conversation.

BHGP: I really wanted to start with some hard banter about our old friend and new Illinois head coach Bert, but news broke on Tuesday that he will be missing this one due to COVID. What has been different about this group under Bielema so far this season and how does losing him before Saturday affect this matchup?

TCR: I think the most noticeable difference was Illinois competitiveness. Aside from the Virginia game which was actually over before I found the ACC Network and homecoming to Wisconsin, which I luckily didn’t see a second of due to a wedding, the Illini were in a position to win every week. The fact that the Illini have achieved this with almost the exact roster that Lovie Smith has put together is… not exactly a glittering review from the previous staff. Bielema has already established the Illinois identity and model of success: win up front, run the ball, check the clock.

As for the impact on this game? It’s hard to say. Bielema is not one of these genius callers; he has surrounded himself with a stable of assistants he trusts. He said in the press this week that they have been preparing for this game since January, indicating that he is confident they can carry out the plan without him. As long as the defense plays well, Illinois should have a chance.

BHGP: It has been a bit of a season of ups and downs so far for the Illini with some disappointing losses but also some big wins. A major trend in all those wins has been a heavy reliance on the run game. What should Iowa fans expect from the Illini on the ground and who are the key names to know in Illinois’ rushing attack?

TCR: Even if they didn’t watch the tape from last week’s game, the Illini will want to run, run and run some more. As you said, that was their recipe for success. Earlier in Big Ten game, we got to see a lot of freshman Josh McCray, a former 6 foot-1, 240 pound linebacker and Bret Bielemas’ first recruit. Hes a bowling ball from a back and gets almost all his yards after contact. But the past few weeks have mainly been dominated by Chase Brown. In Illinois’ last three victories (Charlotte, @ Penn State, @ Minnesota), he rushed for 627 yards on 91 attempts. The Illini will most likely ride with those two guys, but there could be some wild action from QB turned WR Isaiah Williams. I don’t expect anyone else to get too many snaps when the game is close.

BHGP: In the passing game, Illinois starter Artur Sitkowski lost to a broken arm and returned to Brandon Peters, who had a decent performance against the Hawkeyes a season ago. How will that change affect Illinois’ passing attack, and how do you expect the Illini to throw the ball against an Iowa defense that has proven to have a nose for the ball?

TCR: Neither man really lit it. Sitkowski looked great in relief against Nebraska and had a very good game against UTSA (266 yds, 3 TDs, 0 INT) but was otherwise meh. Peters was the incumbent, got injured, came back, looked bad for about a month and then put together his best two games of the year in a row. Peters tried just nine passes against Minnesota, completing seven. But honestly, all those passes were smart throws and made sense based on the game plan.

In a perfect world, the Illini can handle drives with McCray & Brown and only needs BP to throw in close range situations. It’s not that Peters doesn’t have a strong arm, it’s just that he is very erratic and imprecise in medium and deep passes and tends to hold the ball for too long while waiting for the guys to open up. If Illinois is behind and needs it’s going to be a long afternoon.

BHGP: Jumping to the other side of the ball gave the Hawkeyes some modest foothold with Alex Padilla below center, but they remain less than an attacking juggernaut. Illinois has been relatively solid defensively this season, giving up roughly 3 touchdowns per game, but in the last three games they have really cranked things up, giving us less than 15 points per game with wins over Penn State and Minnesota. What kind of schedule do the Illini have and how do you expect them to attack an offensive line in Iowa that has really struggled to establish the run game and keep a clean bag?

TCR: Newly expanded DC Ryan Walters is on a 3-3-5 schedule and he’s really kicked the butt over the past few weeks. In the last two games against ranked foes, both on the road, the Illini fired Sean Clifford four times and Tanner Morgan six more times. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Linebacker Owen Carney Jr. leads Illinois with 6.5 sacks and 7.5 TFLs. Defensive linemen Rod Perry, Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph have a combined total of 7 sacks and 9.5 TFLs. And junior DB Kerby Joseph has emerged as a ball hawk leading the Illini with 4 INTs and 3 fumbles.

The Illinois defense has made a 13.3-point improvement from last season and they have also allowed 77 fewer yards per game again, with largely the same talent as last seasons bunch. It’s been an amazing turnaround. In Big Ten play, the Illini only give up 17.6 ppg. It’s been a total team effort, their approach is better, players stick to their assignments and are generally much more disciplined. Walters is a great defensive tactician and he got a lot from these guys.

BHGP: OK, forecast time. The DraftKings Sportsbook has it on Iowa -12 with an over/under at 38.5 total points. How do you see these playing out and what is your final score prediction?

TCR: As an Illinois native who now lives in Cedar Rapids, I’ve watched both teams quite a bit. I’m trying to imagine the Hawkeyes winning by over 12, and I just don’t see them getting that much separation. With Illinois’ defensive resurgence and both teams’ offensive troubles, I’d hammer the under (a 21-17 final STILL gets you) for entertainment purposes only. I’m not trying to be an all-out homer, but fuck it. Dad needs these. Give me Illinois, 20-16*.

*I’ll be with Kinnick for the game so the Illini will definitely be demolished by 30pm and then I’ll be ridiculed by my wife, my friends, my wife’s friends and the 12 people on Twitter who really pay attention to me . See you there.

So there you have it, the Hawkeyes are officially upset this weekend.

Thanks again to Andrew from The Champaign Room for taking the time.

Go for it Hawks.