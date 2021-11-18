Sports
Fear grows for missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai after email raises suspicions – National
Fears for the safety of a Chinese tennis star are mounting after the head of the women’s professional tennis tour questioned the legitimacy of an email released by Chinese state media that they attributed to the tennis player.
Peng Shuai, 35, posted on Chinese social media site Weibo earlier this month alleging sexual assault by former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, but her post was quickly deleted and she has not been seen in public since.
Chinese state television channel CGTN released an email on Wednesday morning claiming it was written by Shuai after concerns about her security began to mount. The email was written in her voice and claims she is not missing or in danger: “I just got home resting and everything is fine.”
Women’s Tennis Association President Steve Simon shared a statement later that dayconfirming that he had read the email, but asked for more proof that it was written by Shuai.
“The statement released today by the Chinese state media only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts. I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received, or I can’t believe what is being attributed to her,” he said.
“The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that it is safe. I have tried to reach her repeatedly through various forms of communication, but to no avail.”
As the overseas branch of the state broadcaster CCTV, CGTN is one of the numerous propaganda tools set up by the ruling Communist Party. It has been repeatedly sanctioned by British TV regulator Ofcom for the airing of forced confessions by a British businessman, a bookseller in Hong Kong and an employee of the British Consulate in Hong Kong.
Shuai, a former No. 1 in women’s doubles and three-time Olympian, claimed she was “forced” into a sexual relationship with Zhang between 2013 and 2018, the BBC reports. The November 2 post has been removed from her verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, and the country’s state-controlled media outlets have suppressed all coverage of the matter. Screenshots of the post continue to circulate online.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman spoke to reporters on Thursday and, when asked, did not provide details about the situation.
“This is not a matter of foreign affairs,” Zhao Lijian said. “And I’m not aware of the pertinent situation you mentioned.”
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka shared her concern for the good of Shuai in a tweet Tuesday.
“I was recently notified of a fellow tennis player who went missing shortly after she revealed she had been sexually assaulted,” Osaka wrote. “Censorship is never okay, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well.”
Human No. 1, Novak Djokovic, told NBC News on Monday that the situation was shocking and he “couldn’t imagine how her family feels.”
Other tennis pros shared similar sentiments, using the hashtag #WhereisPengShuai.
Amnesty International reiterated its call on China to prove Shuai is safe and to investigate allegations of sexual assault, saying the country has “systematically silenced the country’s #MeToo movement”.
Peng’s recent so-called statement that ‘everything is fine’ should not be taken lightly as the Chinese state media has a track record of forcing statements from individuals under duress, or else simply by fabricating them. These concerns will not go away unless Peng’s safety and whereabouts are confirmed,” Doriane Lau, Amnesty International’s China researcher, told CNN.
“The Peng Shuai case highlights the treatment faced by female survivors of sexual abuse in China, whose allegations are routinely ignored and who are often targeted for speaking out.”
International Tennis Federation spokeswoman Heather Bowler said on Thursday that the governing body is in contact with the Chinese Tennis Association and is in contact with the WTA and the International Olympic Committee.
“Player safety is always our top priority and we support a full and transparent investigation into this matter,” Bowler wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “While we have not spoken to the player, we are in contact with the National Tennis Association in China, CTA, in case they can provide further information or updates.”
With files from The Associated Press
