Women’s hockey organizes Mercyhurst in weekend matinees





ROCHESTER, NY – The RIT women’s hockey team returns to College Hockey America and plays against Mercyhurst with some weekend games at the Gene Polisseni Center, Friday, November 19 at 2:00 PM and Saturday, November 20 at 1:00 PM FOLLOW LIVE All College Hockey America home and select road games this season will be streamed on Stretch Internet. Live stats for all games can be found at RITathletics.com, while in-game updates can be found on Twitter by following @RITWHKY. LAST TIME OFF RIT enters this weekend’s Mercyhurst series after a couple of non-conference road games against No. 3 Minnesota last weekend. The Tigers fell 10-0 (November 12) in the first game before falling 7-1 in the weekend final. Junior forward Hana Solinger scored her first goal of the season in the last game. WHO IS NO. 1 RIT remains #1 in NCAA team savings with 550. WHO IS NO. 2 First year goalkeeper Sarah Coe is second in NCAA saves with 406. TAILORED Senior Defender Taylor Sims is number 2 by blocks in the NCAA with 40, while junior goalkeeper Taylor Liotta has the highest number of save games in the NCAA this season with 65, after last Saturday’s (November 13) road race at #3 Minnesota. NATION’S TOP-20 Sims competing in blocks in the top 15 in the country are sophomore defenders Mia Tsilemos at number 8 with 29, and first-year defender Kyla Beer at no. 15 with 25. Sophomore attacker Lindsay Maloney tied for 12th nationally in faceoff wins with 137, while senior striker Abby Davies is No. 19 with 126 faceoff wins. The final pair’s totals are second and fourth in the CHA, with last week’s 41 wins against No. 3 Minnesota (Nov. 12) as the most in a CHA match this season. BLOCKING WALL The Tigers hit a season high in one game with 28 blocks in the first game (Nov. 12) of last weekend’s series against No. 3 Minnesota. RIT is the only national-level team to have three block leaders in the top-15 with Sims, Tsilemos and Kyla Beer . The Tigers have an additional trio of blockers with 20 or more blocks in the season in Davies (22), freshman forward Jessie Burks (21) and freshman defender Bailey Kehl (20). TIGER SCORING LEADERS Maloney (3g, 3a) leads the team in scoring, while sophomore forward Emma Roland leads the team with four goals and Kehl leads the team with four assists. ABOUT THE LAKERS Mercyhurstand Syracuse topped the CHA standings with six points, each holding 3-0-1 conference records. The Lakers are 6-4-2 overall after 1-0-1 last weekend against St. Lawrence with a 3-2 win (November 12) and a 1-1 draw (November 13). RIT and Mercyhurst met in each team’s season opener in a non-conference game on September 19, with Mercyhurst heading for a 6-3 victory after the Tigers built an early 2-0 lead on goals from Roland and Maloney. freshman attacker Megan McCormick got the Tigers within a pair at 5-3 with the team’s first power play goal of the season. RIDE US. HISTORY OF MERCYHURST Friday’s Tigers and Lakers matchup marks the 40th meeting between the two teams, with RIT following the streak (6-33) dating back to September 28, 2012. RIT’s last win came on January 6, 2021, after shutout Solinger 1-0. the only goal of the game in the last minute of Sims and Davies’ second period. Liotta made 42 stops in the shutout win.

