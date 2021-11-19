Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper conquers second career MVP





Bryce Harper won his second Most Valuable Player Award on Thursday, winning Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and defeated several others in what seemingly became a wide-open race in the National League. Harper received 17 out of 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Soto (six votes in first place) and Tatis (two) finished second and third respectively in the voting, which also gives points for second and third place. San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford got four votes for first place and Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Trea Turner got one. A month away from his 29th birthday, Harper becomes the fourth player since 2000 to have won multiple MVPs before turning 30, along with Mike Trout (3), Albert Pujols (3) and Alex Rodriguez (2). Harper, a unanimous MVP while playing for the Washington Nationals in 2015, kept a flawed Philadelphia Phillies team in the postseason chase until its end in 2021. He eventually led the NL in slugging percentage (.615) and park-time. adjusted OPS (179) while collecting 6.6 FanGraphs wins over replacement, tied with Soto for second in NL behind Turner. Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Points Bryce Harper, Phillies 17 9 2 1 1 – – – – – 348 Juan Soto, Nationals 6 11 7 2 2 1 1 – – – 274 Fernando Tatis Jr., parents 2 5 15 5 1 2 – – – – 244 Brandon Crawford, Giants 4 2 1 7 8 4 3 – 1 – 213 Trea Turner, Nationals/Dodgers 1 3 3 10 3 4 2 1 – 1 185 Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals – – 1 3 5 5 7 4 2 – 128 Austin Riley, Braves – – – 1 4 6 6 7 2 1 111 Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals – – 1 – 2 3 2 5 2 – 62 Freddie Freeman, Braves – – – – 1 2 2 5 1 2 43 Max Muncy, Dodgers – – – – – 1 3 1 6 6 38 Harper took the prize with a monstrous second half hitting .338/.476/.713. Soto was right with him, hitting .348/.525/.639, but appeared to be injured from playing on a Nationals team that was out of action for most of that period. Tatis, meanwhile, led the NL with 42 homeruns and added 25 stolen bases, while playing the more demanding position of shortstop. But his San Diego Padres faded dramatically over the course of the stretch, and Tatis’ numbers dropped just enough to deny him an MVP that looked like he could walk away from the All-Star break. Harper led the majors in ESPN’s version of added chance (4.69), finishing with a .309/.429/.615 slash line, 35 home runs, 84 RBI’s, 13 stolen bases and a Major League-leading 42 doubles. He became the fourth outfielder in Major League history to combine at least 100 runs, 100 walks, 400 doubles and 35 home runs in the same season, joining Babe Ruth, Stan Musial and Barry Bonds. Harper didn’t turn 29 until October 16, meaning he’s technically put together two MVP seasons before his 29th birthday. The others who do, according to research by the Elias Sports Bureau: Trout, Pujols, Bonds, Musial, Ernie Banks, Johnny Bench, Joe DiMaggio, Jimmie Foxx, Juan Gonzalez, Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Dale Murphy, Hal Newhouser and Frank Thomas. “To be able to win this award again means so much to me personally,” Harper, the sixth Phillies player to win the MVP, wrote in a statement. “I am proud to give my all every time I am on the pitch and play the game the right way. I have great teammates and an incredible fan base who have pushed me all season and helped me achieve this. prize home to the great city of Philadelphia.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/32662569/philadelphia-phillies-superstar-bryce-harper-named-national-league-mvp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos