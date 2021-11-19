Prediction of the winners of 16 high school football semifinals

Eight high school soccer teams from across the South Shore still dream of ending their season at Gillette Stadium with a championship.

Three divisions have two area teams on either side of the bracket meaning there is still the potential for two locals to meet. In Div 4, Scituate and Duxbury lived up to their awards as the top two seeds. In Div 6, Rockland and Abington are each a win away from what should be the most anticipated match in the rivalry’s history. Hull and Randolph, both South Shore League rivals, are still working on Div. 8.

Marshfield (Dept. 2) and Cohasset (Dept. 7) are the other living locals.

South Shore Forecasts

Division 2

no. 4 Marshfield (9-1) vs. no. 1 Catholic Memorial (9-0) Saturday at 4 p.m. (Brockton): CM is the consensus favorite, probably since August. The Rams have had two close victories in the postseason, but this is their biggest test of the season. This is a match between David and Goliath. The choice: CM 36, Marshfield 28

Division 4

No. 4 Grafton (10-0) vs. No. 1 Scituate (9-1), Saturday at 1pm (Brockton): Grafton is one of five undefeated teams left in the state, but the Sailors are finally healthy and one of the most tried and tested teams around. The choice: Scituate 27, Grafton 20

no. 3 Foxboro (9-1) vs. no. 2 Duxbury (8-1), Saturday at 7pm (Veterans Stadium, Quincy):Both teams have rolled into the playoffs, but I expect this to be one of the better games this week. The choice: Duxbury 31, Foxboro 29

Division 6

No. 8 Blackstone Valley Tech (6-2) vs. no. 4 Rockland (8-1), Saturday at 1 p.m. (Walpole): The Beavers started the season with a few close defeats and have not lost since. They shocked the top-seeded Stoneham, 28-14, last week. The choice: Rockland 28, BVT 21

No. 3 St Mary’s-Lynn (9-1) vs. No. 2 Abington (9-1), Friday at 7pm (Veterans Stadium, Quincy): This has the potential to become a heavyweight brawl. Abington coach Jim Kelliher sits on 299 career wins en route to this one. The Choice: Abington 24, St Mary’s 21

Division 7

no. 7 Mashpee (8-2) at No. 6 Cohasset (7-2), Friday at 7 p.m. (Carver): The Skippers won their first encounter against the Falcons in a blowout. I didn’t expect it to be this easy. The choice: Cohasset 21, Mashpee 16

Division 8

no. 4 Hull (8-2) vs. no. 1 Hoosac Valley (9-1), Friday at 6:30 PM (Shepherd Hill, Dudley): Both teams survived and advanced into the playoffs, so I would expect another nail-biter. The choice: Hull 26, Hoosac Valley 23

no. 11 Oxford (8-2) vs. no. 10 Randolph (6-4), Saturday at noon (Lincoln-Sudbury): Randolph is one of the lowest remaining players in the tournament. The only team below? Their opponent this week. One of the evil crews goes to Gillette. The choice: Randolph 19, Oxford 13

Outside the area

Division 1

No. 5 Springfield Central (8-1) ABOUTNo. 1 Franklin (9-0) Saturday at 11am (Shrewsbury)

No. 2 Central Catholic (9-1) ABOUT 3 St. John’s Prep (8-2), Friday at 7pm (Cawley Stadium, Lowell)

Division 2

No. 3 King Philip (8-1) ABOUT no. 3 Milford (8-1), Friday at 7:30 PM (Brockton)

Division 3

No. 1 Marblehead (9-0) ABOUTno. 5 Westfield (8-1), Saturday at 3 p.m. (Shrewsbury)

No. 3 North Attleboro (6-3) ABOUTNo. 2 Billerica (9-1), Saturday at 4 p.m. (Veterans Stadium, Quincy)

Division 5

No. 1 North reading (9-1) ABOUT no. 4 Pentucket (8-2), Friday at 5 p.m. (Manning Field, Lynn)

No. 2 Swamp Scott (10-0) ABOUT 3 Bishop Fenwick (8-2), Friday at 8pm (Manning Field, Lynn)

Division 7

No. 4 Northbridge (9-1) ABOUTNo. 1 Wahconah (10-0) Saturday at 1 p.m. (Holyoke)

Last week: 8-3 in playoffs, 9-7 in non-playoffs

NEPSAC

Milton Academy (8-0) at Loomis Chaffee (8-1), Saturday at 2:30 PM: The Mustangs have swept through the Independent School League this season. Now they travel to Windsor, Connecticut for the New England Major School Championship. The pick: Milton Academy 28, Loomis Chaffee 21

General: 206-64