Serena Williams joins the call to China’s Peng Shuai. to find





Serena Williams joins the talks to locate missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Williams spoke out on Twitter on Thursday, more than two weeks after Peng accused a former top Chinese government official of sexual assault. Peng has not been seen or heard in public since then. I am devastated and shocked by the news from my colleague, Peng Shuai, Williams wrote. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent. I send her and her family much love during this incredibly difficult time. Williams is the latest in tennis to speak out about Pengs’ safety, joining the likes of Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, Billie Jean King and Chris Evert. Peng still missing after allegations Peng accused retired Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault in a post on Weibo, a Chinese social media outlet on Nov. 2. She said Zhang, who is in her 70s, pressured her to have sex with him at his home in 2018. Pengs post has been deleted and her Weibo account has been disabled. Since then, she has not been seen or heard from in public, prompting many in the tennis world to investigate. The Chinese state media organization CGTN posted an email from Peng to WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon on Wednesday. In that email, Peng said she’s just home safe and resting. She also recanted her sexual assault allegations, although it contained several suspicious sentences. Simon said in a statement Wednesday that he finds it hard to believe Peng wrote that email. He also said that the Chinese Tennis Association had told him that Peng is safe in Beijing, but that he has not been able to contact her at all. The statement on Peng Shuai released today by Chinese state media only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts, Simon said. “I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believes what is attributed to her. Peng Shuai showed incredible courage in describing a sexual assault allegation against a former top official in the Chinese government. The WTA and the rest of the world needs independent and verifiable proof that she is safe. I have tried repeatedly to reach her through various forms of communication, to no avail. “Peng Shuai must be able to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source. Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship. Peng Shuai of China will serve in the 2020 Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (Bai Xue/Xinhua via Getty)

