Big test awaits Notre Dame at number 1 Michigan

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3-0, 2-2-0 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (10-2-0, 5-1-0 Big Ten)

When:Friday at 19:30 and Saturday at 20:00

True:Yost Ice Arena (6.637), Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV:No

Stream:Big Ten+

Radio:WZOP-FM (94.3) and UND.com

Rankings:Michigan ranks #1 in both the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) and USCHO.com (media) polls. Notre Dame No. 15 in coaches poll and No. 14 in media poll.

Coach Jeff Jacksons Fights Irish on a four-game winning streak after beating Wisconsin 5-1 and 3-0 at the Compton Family Ice Arena last weekend. Coach Mel Pearsons Wolverines also runs a four-game winning streak after a 5-1 and 6-2 sweep at Penn State last Thursday and Friday.

Rivalry

Michigan leads series 82-65-5, including 42-30-3 in Ann Arbor. Over the past two seasons, the visiting team has swept all four series. In the 2019-20 season, Michigan defeated 3-0 and 3-1 at Notre Dame in January, but Irish returned the favor with Michigan in February 2-1 and 3-0. Last season, Irish won 3-2 and 2-1 at Ann Arbor in November, but Wolverines scored 5-1 and 3-1 victories at Compton in January. Michigan will visit Notre Dame on February 25 and 26 to end the regular season.

