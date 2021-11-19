Big test awaits Notre Dame at number 1 Michigan





Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3-0, 2-2-0 Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (10-2-0, 5-1-0 Big Ten) When:Friday at 19:30 and Saturday at 20:00 True:Yost Ice Arena (6.637), Ann Arbor, Michigan TV:No Stream:Big Ten+ Radio:WZOP-FM (94.3) and UND.com Rankings:Michigan ranks #1 in both the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) and USCHO.com (media) polls. Notre Dame No. 15 in coaches poll and No. 14 in media poll. summaries Coach Jeff Jacksons Fights Irish on a four-game winning streak after beating Wisconsin 5-1 and 3-0 at the Compton Family Ice Arena last weekend. Coach Mel Pearsons Wolverines also runs a four-game winning streak after a 5-1 and 6-2 sweep at Penn State last Thursday and Friday. Rivalry Michigan leads series 82-65-5, including 42-30-3 in Ann Arbor. Over the past two seasons, the visiting team has swept all four series. In the 2019-20 season, Michigan defeated 3-0 and 3-1 at Notre Dame in January, but Irish returned the favor with Michigan in February 2-1 and 3-0. Last season, Irish won 3-2 and 2-1 at Ann Arbor in November, but Wolverines scored 5-1 and 3-1 victories at Compton in January. Michigan will visit Notre Dame on February 25 and 26 to end the regular season. Scouting Irish Junior right Max Ellis leads Ireland in scoring with seven goals, seven assists and 14 points and leads the country with two shorthanded goals. Ellis plays online with junior center Solag Bakich (3-7-10) and junior left Jesse Lansdell (2-3-5). Second line is centered by senior Graham Slaggert (4-2-6) with junior left wing (and brother) Landon Slaggert (4-4-8) and junior right wing Trevor Janicke (5-3-8). Seniors Nick Leivermann (3-4-7) and Spencer Stastney (0-7-7), grad transfer (from Connecticut) Adam Karashik (0-6-6) and freshman Jake Boltmann (1-5-6) lead the defense. Grad transfer goalkeeper Matthew Galajda has won four consecutive games, is 7-1-0 in eight starts with an average of 1.38 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.943. He earned Big Ten Third Star of Week honors for his performance against Badgers, including his second shutout of the season (and 21 of his career, including 19 with Cornell). Irish in NCAA Team Stats: Offense (3.64 goals per game, 11th); Defense (1.73, 6th); Score margin (1.91, 6th); Penalty Kill (0.953, 41 of 43, 1st); Power play (0.150, 6 of 40, 41st). Scouting Wolverines Five current players were taken in the first round by Julys NHL Draft defenseman Owen Power (1st overall by Buffalo), center Matty Beniers (2nd by Seattle), defenseman Luke Hughes (4th by New Jersey), left wing Kent Johnson (5th by Columbus ) and right wing Mackie Samoskevich (24th Florida). Michigan’s top line is all sophomores leading scorer Johnson (4-16-20), Beniers (9-6-15) and right-wing Brendon Brisson (8-5-13). They also scored 12 of the teams 15 power play goals (Beniers 6, Brisson 4, Johnson 2). Sophomore Thomas Bordeleau (3-9-12) centers third line. The top defensive unit is 6-foot-5, 214-pound sophomore Powers (3-15-18) and senior Nick Blankenburg (3-1-4). Second year Hughes (6-7-13) is paired with classmate Jacob Truscott (1-6-7). Sophomore Erik Portillo (6-foot-7), a native of Sweden, has played in all 12 games, has 2.08 goals against average and .927 save percentages with one shutout. Beniers (3-3-6) and Powers (1-5-6) were Big Ten First and Second Stars after their appearances at Penn State. Wolverines in NCAA Team Stats: Offense (4.33 goals per game, 1st); Defense (2.17, 12th); Score margin (2.17, 3rd); Penalty Kill (0.837, 41 of 49.21st); Power play (0.312, 15 of 48, 3rd). Quote from Jeff Jackson (Michigan) They are probably as talented a team as I can ever remember in Michigan. From top to bottom, each position they are loaded. That is the biggest challenge their depth. They have four good lines in the front, and they’re not all that different in the back. They are as close a team as they are in college hockey. (Keys to Win) You need to do a good job of staying disciplined as their power play is exceptional. You have to try hard to manage the puck because they are very good at transitioning. Those are important factors for us to stay out of the penalty area, to play with discipline, short shifts to handle the puck well. (His team) were playing very well now. We have to get in there and play our game. We’ve gotten better since the Minnesota series. We have improved defensively. That was a big factor, especially against Wisconsin. We started to see some progress in the power play, but I don’t think we were over the bump yet. John Fineran, Tribune correspondent BIG TEN STANDARDS (Conference) Pt., GP, WLT, OW-OL, SW, GF-GA Michigan 15, 6, 5-1-0, 0-0, 0, 26-11 Minnesota 13, 6, 4-2-0, 0-1, 0, 19-12 Ohio State 12, 6, 4-2-0, 0-0, 0, 19-11 Notre Dame 6, 4, 2-2-0, 0-0, 0, 11-8 Wisconsin 5, 6, 2-4-0, 1-0, 0, 10-20 Michigan State 3, 4, 1-3-0, 0-0, 0, 7-16 Penn State 0.4, 0-4-0, 0-0, 0.6-20 (Overall, WLT, .Pct, GF-GA) Michigan 10-2-0, 0.833, 52-26;Minnesota 7-5-0, 0.583, 40-31; Ohio State 7-3-0, .700, 34-17; Notre Dame 8-3-0, .727, 40-19; Wisconsin 4-8-0, .333, 20-40; Michigan State 6-5-1, .542, 27-31; Penn State 6-5-0, .545, 36-35. Friday 19 Nov. scheme Notre Dame in Michigan, 7:30 p.m. Wisconsin, Michigan, 7 p.m. Penn State in Minnesota, 8 p.m. Program Saturday 20 November Notre Dame in Michigan, 8 p.m. Wisconsin, Michigan, 8 p.m. Penn State in Minnesota, 9 p.m. Schedule Tuesday 23 November Penn State in St. Thomas, 8 p.m. Wednesday 23 November schedule Penn State in St. Thomas, 8 p.m. Friday 25 Nov. scheme Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m. Mercyhurst in Ohio State, 5 p.m. Minnesota in North Dakota, 8 p.m. Niagara in Michigan, 7:30 p.m. Clarkson in Wisconsin, 8 p.m. Program Saturday 26 November Mercyhurst in Ohio State, 5 p.m. Clarkson in Wisconsin, 7 p.m. Niagara in Michigan, 7 p.m. Minnesota in North Dakota, 7 p.m.

