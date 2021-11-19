Full box for the SP Trbes table tennis





A weekend in which the table tennis club is undefeated.

Six games are scheduled for this fifth day of the Fdral Championship and Table Tennis Trbes remains unbeaten this weekend. The first meeting, Saturday, was an advanced Regional 1 match in which a big win was won by the excited players who only let a double escape. 13-1 for Albert, Mathieu, Jean-Franois and Mtodi and above all a victory that fuels the hope of joining National. At the end of the day, Trbes TT6 achieved a hard-fought draw with a victory for Johanna Delcampe for her competitive debut. Meanwhile, the other two teams taking part in the departmental championship set out to win their two matches without a doubt. Lexprience a pay pour Trbes TT2 Salles-dAude, in division 1, win 11 3. Corentin Jedrzejak added two more wins to his palms and Joseph Harant remains undefeated. In Province 2 Pexiora, big win 13 1. Sunday two regional trips. Trbes TT2 moved Salindres to face all the dangers. The club had sent two seasoned players to advise the young table tennis players and that paid off. Win 10 4 after a very close start to the match. Bravo Mathieu, Quentin, Thomas and especially Ludivine are still the authors of two performance victories. Alain Vizcano and Mathieu Jedrzejak, the two coaches, also congratulate. Entry into the higher division is almost in the pocket. Manduel, Regional 4 are also back with a nice win with a score of 11 3. This puts them first in their group and again hopes of entering Regional 3. Five wins and one draw : The results of Trbes table tennis are very positive and the future looks bright. Next table tennis meeting Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 November.

