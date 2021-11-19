Disappearance of Chinese tennis star makes sports elite enthusiastic

Tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared this month after accusing a former Chinese deputy prime minister of sexual misconduct. Two weeks later, she is still missing as leading figures in the sport have joined forces with human rights activists and #MeToo activists to locate her.

In early November, the 35-year-old athlete publicly posted on social media that Zhang Gaoli had attacked her at least once in Tianjin, the city where he held a top position in the Chinese Communist Party from 2007 to 2012.

She also claimed in the post, which was cleared by censors within minutes of publication, that she was having a long-term affair with the powerful political figure, who is 40 years her senior and married. The Financial Times was unable to verify Peng’s post.

The case raises uneasy questions about the Chinese Communist Party’s track record on women’s rights and civil liberties less than three months before hosting the Winter Olympics.

It is common for the party’s disciplinary body to accuse senior officials in vague terms of sexual and other misconduct in purging them, usually for alleged corruption. But the detailed allegations against Zhang, who retired in 2018 without a stain on his official record, are unprecedented in China, especially from a woman as prominent as Peng.

“This is an extraordinary case,” said Yaqiu Wang, a China expert at Human Rights Watch, a US-based campaign group.

Although Peng has not been seen or heard from since the post, her disappearance has attracted worldwide attention. Her case came back into the limelight this week after China’s state broadcaster CGTN released a statement citing Peng that she was resting at home and that she was not missing or unwell.

The statement sparked immediate skepticism from many who said it was fake or written under duress. “No one believes she’s safe now,” said Yun Jiang, a China expert at the Australian National University.

A few hours later, Steve Simon, head of the Women’s Tennis Association, said he had been unable to contact Peng and requested that she speak freely.

Simon questioned the email’s authenticity, calling for her allegations “to be investigated with full transparency and without censorship”. The WTA hosts 11 tournaments in China, home to a quarter of the world’s 87 million tennis players.

The State Council’s information office, which handles media relations for the government, did not respond to a request for comment. Zhang and Peng could not be reached for comment.

On Friday, Hu Xijin, editor of the nationalist Chinese state media company Global Times, tweeted: “As a person familiar with the Chinese system, I do not believe Peng Shuai has received retaliation and repression speculated by foreign media for what people talked about. ”

Peng is among a handful of Chinese tennis players who have emerged on the international scene over the past two decades, winning doubles titles at both Wimbledon and the French Open.

Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion and the world’s highest paid female athlete, Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one men, Serena Williams, winner of the most Grand Slam tournament titles, and Chris Evert, the broadcaster and former number one-ranked player, this week participated in calls advocating for Peng’s safety.

“I think the WTA will . . . Choose life over money. . . Human rights, Human dignity take precedence. . . I pray for Peng,” Evert wrote on Twitter.

Wang, of Human Rights Watch, said that while she was “not so optimistic” about Peng’s future, given China’s long history of enforced disappearances and forced confessions, she believed the support could help Peng’s cause.

“International attention will at least make the Communist Party more cautious about what they want to do with Peng Shuai,” she said.

However, the episode has already demonstrated the overwhelming power of the Chinese censors in dispelling signs of public dissension.

After Peng posted her allegations on her official Weibo account, the post and comments about it were quickly blocked, although screenshots of it circulated widely. Censors then blocked both overt and coded references to Peng and Zhang.

People who tried to comment online about Peng or Zhang received messages stating that their posts “violated relevant laws and regulations”.

In 2012, Zhang joined the most powerful body of the Chinese Communist Party, the Standing Committee of the Politburo. A year later, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

Peng’s case is the latest sign that the #MeToo movement to tackle discrimination and sexual harassment against women has not gained the same momentum in China as it has in the US and Europe, where similar allegations ended the careers of many prominent figures. entertainment, business and political figures.

Men far less powerful than Zhang have managed to routinely quash such allegations in China, often with the help of state censorship and party-controlled courts.

In September, a Beijing court dismissed the historic charges of sexual harassment filed by Zhou Xiaoxuan, a screenwriter, against a prominent media figure. In one of the movement’s most high-profile cases, the court said there was insufficient evidence to substantiate its claims.

A China-based women’s rights activist, who asked not to be named, said she expected Peng would eventually be forced to publicly recant and be “buried” forever in the realm of social media.

She said that while it is possible for women to conduct public business against celebrities or businessmen, senior party officials were off limits.

Yun, of the Australian National University, said Peng had shown “great courage and courage” in coming forward with her claims. “Against a Senior” [party] official can ruin someone’s life.”

