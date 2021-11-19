Utica College men’s and women’s ice hockey gets off to an impressive start – The Tangerine

Utica College Women’s Ice Hockey Captain Georgie Santullo made history by becoming the first player in program history to have three consecutive hat-tricks.

The men’s and women’s ice hockey teams opened the season game in the UCHC conference last month and both have shown superior play throughout the season so far. Each team already has a 4-0 record in conference play, while the men are currently 5-1 and the women a total of 4-1.

Men’s ice hockey

The men’s ice hockey team opened their UCHC schedule against Arcadia University, Lebanon Valley College, Chatham University and Stevenson University. Over the course of the teams’ four-game winning streak, the Pioneers have outperformed their opponents 36-5.

On November 15, the team also came in on #2 in USCHO national ranking polls, one spot higher than the previous two weeks, when the Pioneers were at #3.

It is an extraordinary achievement to maintain the #2 position in a national ranking, especially when the #2 ranking is the highest the men’s team has achieved in the history of the program.

We definitely have the talent, we have speed, we have pretty good depth, it’s just consistency and getting rid of the big mistakes, head coach Gary Heenan said.

The story of the season so far has been the talent and skill of their defense. However, allowing them to move the pucks quickly through the defensive and neutral zone has created success on the attacking side of the puck. The team is not only the number 2 in the country, but they are also the team with the highest goals in the country.

Brandon Osmundson, a junior striker, has contributed much success on offense since arriving at Utica. Leading the team in points as a freshman, as well as leading the nation in scoring for all rookies. This year as a junior was no different, as he has provided six goals and seven assists for a total of 13 points in Pioneers’ first six games.

Osmundson said the teams’ deep roster has been the biggest strength so far this season.

We are averaging seven goals per game and have the opportunity to increase that number even further, Osmundson said. Of the eight players with an average of more than a point per game, seven are attackers. Our defensive depth has already been demonstrated as eight of our nine defenders have achieved at least a point. Even though they have scored points, one thing that may go unnoticed is their ability to block shots. Every game we have at least two or three big blocked shots by our defense that have ruled out a goal-scoring opportunity.

The next game for the men’s ice hockey team will be the Nazareth Golden Flyers in another conference game on November 19. That game will take place in Rochester at 7 p.m.

Ice hockey for women

The women’s ice hockey team has come out on top against conference opponents Arcadia University and King’s College, trying to maintain momentum over the weekend.

In the last few games, the women have been giving clinics to both the offensive and defensive sides of the puck. After scoring five goals in Elmira’s first game, the Pioneers defeated Arcadia University and King’s College 34-0 in the next four games. Trainer Dave Clausen is impressed with the team and expects the same throughout the season.

We have been able to outperform our opponents, Clausen said. We’ve played so much offensively and controlled the puck so well that our opponents haven’t had many chances to score.

Having success can give the team a lot of confidence heading into the better part of the season. Team bonding and making sure everyone is on the same page is key for the Pioneers.

We have a big team and only four rookies this season, so there’s already a lot of chemistry on and off the ice, Clausen said. I think a big part of our success thus far is that we support each other at all times and really put our trust in each other.

Senior attacker Georgie Santollo has racked up phenomenal numbers, including becoming the first player in the program’s history to score a hat-trick in 3 consecutive games, scoring 11 goals and six assists. Sophomore goalkeeper Angela Hawthorne was also impressive, not conceding a single goal in over 142 minutes on the ice.

I think we’ve done a good job of putting what we’re working on into practice and applying it to game situations, said Santullo. Our practices have been extremely competitive and we push each other every day to get better. This team is full of highly skilled players, but more importantly, we just outdid our opponents.

Just like Osmundson said about the men’s team, the women see point contributions from everyone in uniform.

A lot has been scored in the last few games and it comes from every line showing the depth we have, said Santullo. Over the past few weeks, the coaches have been able to try out different line combinations and figure out how to make each line a success.

The women will face Stevenson University on November 19 and 20. The last time the two met, it ended in a 4-4 draw on February 2, 2020.