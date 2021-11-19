Slain UChicago Grad Shaoxiong ‘Dennis’ Zheng Remembered as Creative, Selfless Student Who Wanted to Address Social Problems Using Data

HYDE PARK Loved ones and fellow scientists from the University of Chicago remembered Shaoxiong Dennis Zheng on campus Thursday, celebrating his innovative, giving spirit as he mourned his violent death last week.

The 24-year-old was killed in a robbery on Nov. 9 in Hyde Park. He was honored Thursday afternoon with a public memorial service at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Born in the Chinese province of Sichuan, Zheng loved to travel, cook, play squash and table tennis. according to his obituary. He also played the piano and admired the beauty of photography and Chinese calligraphy, his friends at the university told him.

Zheng came to Chicago from the University of Hong Kong in the fall of 2019 and graduated from UChicago in June with his master’s degree in statistics.

He was an active student and aspired to become a data scientist to solve society’s problems, said president of the statistics department, Dan Nicolae.

Nicolae collaborated with Zheng on the latter’s dissertation on machine learning methods for gene regulatory networks.

Zheng politely listened to Nicolaes’ ideas and suggestions as he began his dissertation, only to return weeks later with topics that were more challenging and better suited to his research interests, Nicolae said.

This spirit of inquiry, creativity [and] independence showed me its great promise for scientific work, Nicolae said. I was convinced that he would succeed in whatever he decided to pursue.

While at university, Zheng also worked as a teaching assistant in an advanced statistics course offered by the public policy school. Students praised Zheng for being the most responsible teaching assistant who would take on extra duties to help others.

In one case, he individually met a person studying virtually in India, changing his own schedule so that the student didn’t have to adjust to that huge time difference, public policy professor Bruce Meyer said.

Zheng was credited directly for inspiring two students to become teaching assistants in the same class this year, Meyer said.

Dennis Zheng’s life shows us that even a young person can have a lot of impact on others, Meyer said. He certainly did.

Zheng’s mother, Rong Li, who gave a ten-minute speech in her native language in honor of her son and his father, Xiaodong Zheng, traveled from China to Chicago for the ceremony.

Zheng’s friend Shirley Cai, a political science graduate student, helped plan the memorial, said university president Paul Alivisatos.

Dennis was a member of our family, and by extension that means you are also a member of our family, Alivisatos told Zheng’s parents. Dennis will always be remembered here as an amazing, talented and caring person who touched the lives of so many people and helped make them better.

Zhichun Bian, deputy consul general of the People’s Republic of China in Chicago, said officials were shocked and pained by his loss, praising the university for its response, which included bringing Zheng’s family to the US.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety and legal rights of its citizens living abroad, she said. Officials immediately demanded that US authorities investigate Zhengs’ murder and take concrete measures to ensure the safety of all Chinese citizens, she said.

In response to Zhengs’ murder, which took place as part of a violent day in Hyde Park, city and university leaders announced that more police officers, traffic enforcement and surveillance cameras will be coming to the UChicagos campus and the surrounding area.

Officials have repeatedly said their public safety efforts will involve strategies other than additional policing. Few details about those plans have been disclosed so far, other than expanding student access to transportation and promising partnerships with local residents.

We are committed to the safety of our students and all members of our campus community, and are doing everything we can to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again, said university provost Ka Yee Lee.

Alton Spann, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in Zheng’s murder and is being held without bail.

Spann allegedly walked over to Zheng with a gun and ordered Zheng to hand over his belongings. Zheng tried to run away, and Spann fired one shot, hitting him in the chest, prosecutors said.

Spann allegedly fled in a stolen Ford Mustang after the murder and later pawned Zhengs’ laptop and iPhone for $100, prosecutors and the Chicago police said.

