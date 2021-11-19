Sports
Cam Newton’s Carolina Panthers news conference included a Clark Kent press pass, moonwalk and more
CHARLOTTE, NC — Cam Newton’s First in Person press conference at Bank of America Stadium since his return to the Carolina Panthers was more colorful than informative, but, as is often the case for the 32-year-old quarterback, it was entertaining.
It included a press pass of Clark Kent in his custom hat, a T-shirt featuring his story ‘I’m Back!’ turned into “We Back!”, the promise to give 50 people who have never seen a game with BOA tickets for Sunday’s game against Washington and a moonwalk exit.
Yes, a moonwalk.
Newton did his best Michael Jackson dance interpretation on Thursday, turning back as he left the stage and sliding a few steps before disappearing with a big smile.
Clark Kent’s press pass spoke for itself as Newton is known for doing the ‘Superman’ celebration after touchdowns.
As for the T-shirt, it had the image of Newton on Sunday yelling, “I’m Back!” after scoring the first time he touched the ball on a 2-yard run. Only the “I’m ” was scratched out and replaced with “We” as in the Panthers are back.
I’M WE BACK pic.twitter.com/l2Nly7zSFW
Carolina Panthers (@panthers) Nov 18, 2021
If his performance against Washington and former Carolina coach Ron Rivera is just as entertaining, the Panthers should be able to win.
“There’s no place I’d rather be on Sunday than the Bank of America Stadium because it’s going to be a playoff atmosphere in more ways than one,” Newton said. “Let’s go back to that lead and bring back the pride to Carolina of how I once knew it was.”
What Newton would not do was confirm that he will make his first start in his second stint at Carolina. Coach Matt Rhule said earlier this week that’s the goal, but he hasn’t made it official.
“I don’t know,” said Newton, who scored two touchdowns in his eight games in Sunday’s 34-10 win over Arizona, which came four days after signing a one-year contract to close out the season. came. “You know that? Exactly. What’s the point? Am I telling you I’m sitting in front of millions and millions of people? I’m looking forward to the opportunity, no matter how big or small.”
Newton also declined to talk about what it means to be back at BOA with Rivera, who made him the first pick of the 2011 NFL draft.
“Man, it’s not about us,” Newton said. “It’s not about him. It’s not about me. He knows how I feel for him. And he knows what Sunday will be.”
Newton said he hopes it will be loud. That’s why he’s giving away 50 tickets to people who haven’t been to a match yet because the ticket prices are so high. He thinks that group will at least be passionate about cheering.
“I know how it can be,” Newton said of BOA, where the Panthers have lost three in a row this season. I’m talking about when everyone pulls in the same direction, I know how it can confuse the opponent. opponents. When it’s described to me these days, I don’t hear it.
“I’m an action person. I know more than 50 people will be needed, but I want people to know I’m giving away a chance. I want people to understand, the fans to understand, we’re back and there will be a lot of people it takes to jump on board to believe.”
At 5-5, if the playoffs started today, the Panthers would be the seventh seed in the NFC.
Newton’s goal is to bring Carolina back to 2015 levels when he directed an NFL-best 15-1 regular season and a trip to the Super Bowl. For that, he said, it will take a collective effort.
