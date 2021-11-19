Somerset Seamer Jack Brooks Apologizes To Cheteshwar Pujara Over ‘Steve’ Nickname | Cricket News







Brooks — who joined Somerset in 2018 — also apologized for historic racist tweets (2012), as controversy surrounding Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism against Yorkshire continued to haunt English cricket. LONDON: Somerset sailor Jack Brooks on Thursday apologized to Cheteshwar Pujara for his role in naming the India Test specialist “Steve” during his time in Yorkshire.Brooks — who joined Somerset in 2018 — also apologized for historic racist tweets (2012), as controversy surrounding Azeem Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism against Yorkshire continued to haunt English cricket. The emergence of two instances of Brooks using allegedly racist words in exchanges with English fast bowler Tymal Mills and Stewart Laudat, who played minor county cricket for Oxfordshire, led Somerset to investigate the allegations.

“Referring to my naming in Azeem Rafiq’s statement to MPs this week, the use of the name ‘Steve’ had to do with the fact that some people have difficult names to pronounce. When this has happened in the past in a locker room environment, it was common to give nicknames regardless of creed or race,” Brooks said in a statement published on the Somerset club’s website.

“I admit that I have used it in this context and now accept that it was disrespectful and wrong to do so. I have contacted and apologized to Cheteshwar for any offense I may have done to him or his family. I don’t recognize this as racist behavior, but I can see now that it was not acceptable.”

Earlier this week, Brooks’ name appeared in Rafiq’s testimony before the select committee of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Rafiq said Brooks had started the practice in Yorkshire of referring to Pujara as “Steve”, rather than using his first name.

Pujara had county cricket stints in Yorkshire in 2015 and 2018.

Brooks also acknowledged that the language used in the two tweets he posted in 2012 was “unacceptable”.

“I deeply regret using it. I offer my unreserved apologies for any offense committed by anyone who may have seen these tweets.

“The two players I sent the tweets to are my friends and I certainly didn’t mean to hurt or offend them or anyone who reads them.

“I understand that neither person was offended at the time, but I accept that language is important and that a word I used may have offended others.”

Brooks said he condemned discrimination of any kind.

“I should never have used discriminatory language, whatever the intent and context. I sincerely apologize for any offensive fact.”

Somerset said it has decided, after an internal investigation, to reprimand Brooks and ask him to participate in “comprehensive training on equality, diversity and inclusivity”.

“Somerset was made aware of allegations regarding social media posts that had racist connotations from one of our current players, Jack Brooks, while employed by another county in 2012, the club said in a statement.

Jack was made aware of these allegations and the Club immediately launched an investigation. Subsequently, in addition to the social media posts, allegations were also investigated that Jack was involved in adopting the nickname ‘Steve’ for a foreign player in yorkshire.

“There is no doubt that these comments are unacceptable. Somerset CCC condemns the use of language that has racist connotations. There is no place for racism in Somerset Cricket or in the entire game.”

Somerset said it encourages anyone with information about past incidents to report it to the club to ensure lessons are learned.

“All information received will be treated confidentially and investigated. We are listening.

“The club is deeply disappointed to learn that Jack and his partner have received threatening messages on social media this week which have been reported to the relevant authorities for further investigation.”

