Can Oregon WR Mycah Pittman transfer to AU?





When Gus Malzahn was fired and Bryan Harsin took over the Auburn football program, everyone knew the 2021 season would be part of a rebuilding year, but no one knew exactly what that would look like. The Tigers sent their best receivers to the NFL and had no O-Line personnel, and the coaching staff had done their job for them. Auburn Football’s wide reception room is full of question marks all year round. Who would come up as the Tigers’ new receiver? How would such a young, inexperienced group fare with a non-SEC, freshman coach? After the first four games, Harsin brought in a new wide receivers coach, but improvements are still needed. Bo Nix has thrown to almost all receivers at one point or another this year, but the season has been plagued with drops and missed connections. Auburn Football is still looking for a star receiver, and maybe they’ll find one in the latest addition to the transfer portal. Oregon wide receiver Mycah Pittman has officially retired from the Ducks, and he was able to direct his talents to the Plains. The sophomore WR started the first six games for the Ducks this season and has 12 receptions for 197 yards. Although he has 38 career catches, he has not scored a touchdown since 2019. As for Auburn fans, Pittman would be a worthwhile addition to the Tigers’ roster: .@CoachHarsin please https://t.co/uVCm2n5sAo — dylan (@WarEagle2013) November 17, 2021 @AuburnFootball to go to work. — Auburn Will (@WarDamnMan) November 17, 2021 https://t.co/Zvs6FO86Hv

we need him. — Auburn Will (@WarDamnMan) November 17, 2021 It’s too early to say whether or not Coach Harsin and wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau are going after the transfer, but the WR powerhouse could add a lot to the Auburn roster.

