Tennis world calls on China to prove a Chinese tennis star is safe : NPR





One of China’s biggest tennis stars accused a former deputy prime minister of sexual assault and then disappeared from view. The Women’s Tennis Association calls on China to prove she’s okay.





AILSA CHANG, HOST: Peng Shuai is one of China’s biggest tennis stars. In her heyday, she was one of the world’s top-ranked players, competing in the US Open, Wimbledon, and other major tournaments. (SOUNDBITE FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNKNOWN PERSON: There it is – Shuai Peng, with her famous whip (ph) – an incredible feat. CHANG: But recently she has disappeared from the public eye. And as NPR’s John Ruwitch reports, it follows a social media post in which she accused one of China’s top former leaders of sexual assault. JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: Early this month, Peng Shuai said she was sexually assaulted by Zhang Gaoli, a former deputy prime minister who retired in 2018. Zhang was one of the most elite officials of the ruling Communist Party. The social media post was quickly deleted, but not before it exploded, said Leta Hong Fincher, an expert on feminism in China at Columbia University. LETA HONG FINCHER: Her accusation was so explosive. I mean, never before has anyone accused a senior Communist Party official of sexual abuse. RUWITCH: Then Peng fell silent. The CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, Steve Simon, has praised her in a statement for speaking out and calling for a full, fair and transparent investigation. The men’s ATP Tour followed suit with a statement of their own expressing concern for Peng’s well-being. HONG FINCHER: Right after that, we started hearing from these other tennis stars like Naomi Osaka, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, all of whom tweeted with the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. So clearly that must have put some pressure on the Chinese government. RUWITCH: This week, Chinese state television published what it claims is an email that Peng sent to the WTA. It said the assault charge was not true, and she was not missing. Instead, Peng allegedly wrote that she quoted: “Rest at home and all is well” – Hong Fincher, again. HONG FINCHER: I think almost everyone (laughter) unanimously agrees that this isn’t speaking of Peng Shuai. RUWITCH: The Chinese Communist Party has a long track record of suppressing dissent and burying accusations against officials. Rights activists, lawyers, businessmen and several #MeToo activists have been threatened, silenced and imprisoned in recent years. WTA CEO Steve Simon doubted whether the letter was from Peng. On Wednesday, he issued a new statement saying he was unable to reach the player and that the WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable evidence that she is safe. The Chinese government has yet to obey and with less than three months to go before the Beijing Winter Olympics, it finds itself in an increasingly uncomfortable place. John Ruwitch, NPR News. (SOUNDBITE BY KEANE SONG, “ATLANTIC”) Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are made on an urgent deadline by: Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not yet be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

