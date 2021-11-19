Ryan Hartman has come as advertised for the Wild

At just 27 years old, Ryan Hartman’s NHL journey has been a roller coaster.

Hartman was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks. He scored 60 points in 56 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the Plymouth Whalers, eventually finishing 30th overall.

At the NHL level, Hartman played 141 games in Chicago. He scored 57 points in that time, and while his impact in the numbers was limited, he played a rough game and got under people’s skins. Fans loved him because he was willing to put his body on the line to win matches. After starting his career with the Blackhawks, Hartman was traded to the Nashville Predators with a 2018 fifth round pick (Spencer Stastney) for a 2018 first round pick (Nicolas Beaudin) and a 2018 fourth round pick (Philipp Kurashev).

Hartman played 85 games with the Preds over two partial seasons, scoring 13 goals and 13 assists for 26 points before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers on the 2019 trading deadline in his second season with the Predators. He was given a 2020 fourth round pick (Thimo Nickl) for Wayne Simmonds. After scoring six runs in 19 games with Philadelphia, he was traded to the Dallas Stars before becoming an unlimited free agent after not receiving a qualifying RFA offer.

In the summer of 2019, Hartman signed a two-year contract with the Minnesota Wild for a total of $3.8 million. With an AAV of $1.9 million, there were no extremely high expectations for the young forward. He wanted to bring a certain brand of hockey to Minnesota, and it was clear they were looking for the kind of qualities Hartman had shown for many years. While he has shown those qualities with the Wild, he also seemed to find another gear in scoring.

Hartman scored 20 points in 69 games in 2019-20, and then in the 2020-21 season shortened by Covid-19, he scored 22 points in 51 games. He was on pace for 35 points in a full season of 82 games, which would have been a career high. Missing five games, Hartman was on pace for 33 points, another career high. Anyway, he scored much better than he had before in the NHL.

Hartman continues the trend

So far, in 2021-22, Hartman is doing the same, but better. He has scored 11 points in 15 matches played, and the most striking thing is that seven of them are goals. He shoots at a ridiculous 14 percent, and while it will inevitably drop, Hartman is doing all the right things to keep the score at a high level.

Not only does he score, but he makes life easier for the coaching staff. There is no stress with him in the lineup because the coaching staff knows he will not complain about his linemates or his ice age.

The nice thing is [Hartman] we don’t care where he plays, and we don’t care where he plays, and that’s so nice to have… There’s no knock on our door saying, how come I’m not here, how is it that i’m not there, and how come i’m not playing with anyone.

Head coach Dean Evason had this to say about Hartman: I don’t think so [his progression] surprised us. I honestly don’t even know what he has. He played very well. Pitlick had three goals, which was great to play on that line, and of course he scored a lot. You can look at stats any way you want, but if you were successful, everyone individually would be successful.

Well, I went to look at the stats. Evason is right. We can view statistics however we want, and I am very impressed with his analysis. In expected targets for percentage (xGF%), Hartman is seventh on the Wild with 58.16 percent. In goals above replacement (GAR) he leads the team with 6.1. The second highest is one of the newest additions to the team, making his mark early on, Dmitry Kulikov, with 3.1. The divorce is unbelievable. Hartman is seventh, yesk, seventh in the NHL in the stat.

At Goals Over Substitution (xGAR) expected, Hartman still leads the Wild at 5.7, and there’s still a gap between first and second, but it’s not quite as high. The next closest to him is the captain Jared Spurgeon with 4.8. Hartman is 19th in the league in this category.

It only gets better with its regularized adjusted plus-minus (RAPM) chart. The category per 60 targets (perhaps the most important in the visual) reached the third standard deviation, which is elite production for those of you who don’t know. Hartman contributes to the Wilds attack at an elite level. One of the best things is that he plays at an insane level on the offensive side, but he also plays an above average defense. One area that the Wild seems to enforce is strong defensive play, and Hartman embodies that perfectly.

It’s hard not to love Hartman. He’s scrappy, willing to get under people’s skin and go to the dirty areas, but he also has the ability to score in other areas. He is an intelligent player and his attitude to the game is something any player can replicate in the locker room.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but at some point the regression will strike. He is certainly playing well now, but unfortunately he is not the seventh best player in the NHL. Keeping up with that pace is almost impossible when you consider how many players are eligible for that title. Nevertheless, he does everything the Wild needs. The sample size is small, but there’s a lot to like about his early season performance.