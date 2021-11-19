I like Ferraris but I still drive Hyundai Onaloapo

Commonwealth Games medalist Ojo Onaolapo talks about life outside of table tennis, family and more in this interview with KELVIN EKERETE

not for table tennis, what other sports would you have done?

I would have been a boxer. That’s another sport that was widely followed while I was growing up. Many of my friends love boxing and I think I would have been very successful at it, but table tennis has captured my heart.

What are your pre-match rituals?

I pray. Before every game I saw a word of prayer for the game to go my way, of course you must have been well prepared for it to work, but before and after every game I play I pray. There’s nothing like that as a pre-match ritual.

What is your favorite meal and why do you prefer it?

Rice, spaghetti with stew is my favorite meal and it is a meal that I can eat at any time of the day. I also like Nigerian meals but I have always loved spaghetti.

Are you a fan of designer clothes and shoes or do you feel good about everything?

I love designer clothes and shoes, but most of all I like to wear anything I feel comfortable in. I’m not one for names either. If it fits and is comfortable, I’m fine with it. I also like clothes made from Nigerian materials and well designed.

I like to look good. Your appearance can be the reason someone can make you loved, so I always like to look good all the time. l

How do you relax after a series of stressful events?

After a stressful day or coming back from a tournament, I usually take a long bath, then watch TV or play video games. I like to play video games with family and friends because I am very good at it and it can calm the nerves.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you like parties?

Parties are okay, but I rarely go there. I rarely go out, I’m an indoor person. I’m invited, but that’s not my kind of fun.

Who is your favorite musician and which song is your current favorite?

Honestly, I don’t really have a favorite artist. I love a certain name and I don’t have a favorite song. I listen to good music and which songs I listen to at any given time depends on my mood. But right now I’m listening to Wizkids Made in Lagos. The songs on the album are great and they make me happy.

I like some Nigerian songs. Nigerian artists are doing really well now and the whole world is listening to them.

What is your dream car and what brand of car do you drive now?

My dream car is one of the newest Ferraris. I like fast cars, the Ferrari is not only fast, it is also stylish and that is why I love them. Currently. I drive a Hyundai 2020 model. It’s also very tight, but it’s not a Ferrari.

What do you think about the #ENDSARS problems at home?

It was so sad to see our loved ones die just protesting peacefully. These murders and atrocities must stop.

Who is your celebrity crush, sports or movies?

Ive never crushed on a celebrity. I just watch movies and move on. I enjoy movies and that’s it. In sports I am not in love there either. It’s weird but that’s the way it is.

Who was the strongest player of the national team you played against?

All my teammates on the Nigerian national team were tough. I’ve had the chance to play with and against a lot of them in matches and training and honestly, they’re all very good and tough. The legendary Segun Toriola, Bode Abiodun, Quadri Aruna and Jide Ogidiolu are some of the best I’ve played against and they can hold their own anywhere in the world. I love and respect them all.

Tell us about your relationship life, girlfriend, wife, family?

I have a son. I love him to the moon and back.

You lived in Europe before moving to America. Which country do you think has the best style and why?

Americans have the best style. Europeans, especially Italians, are very stylish when it comes to clothes, but what makes America better is the fact that people of different ethnicities live there, so you can see different styles that people present on a daily basis.

