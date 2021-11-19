Ash Barty confirms place in tennis elite after third year in a row as world number 1 | Ash Barty





Ash Barty has joined some of the biggest names in tennis annals by becoming just the fifth woman to be crowned the world No. 1 at the end of three consecutive years. The Australian Wimbledon champion has not competed in over two months, but her 2021 five-trophy campaign was so outstanding that no one came close to being the world’s best player this year. The Womens Tennis Association officially confirmed on Thursday that the Queenslander has earned the prized accolade of the year-end No. 1 ranking. It is an honor that some critics felt she did not deserve this time last year as the rankings were frozen for more than four months and Barty had to sit out the 2020 season in Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, however, she made sure there could be no doubt about her supremacy as she won several titles, culminating in the second grand slam triumph of her career at Wimbledon. Celebrating 95 consecutive weeks at the top of the game, she joins a quartet of all-time greats Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams and Chris Evert as the only players to top the league for three years in a row. achieve year. . Meanwhile, Katerina Siniakova has finished as the season-ending number 1 in doubles, after another stellar season with her Czech compatriot Barbora Krejcikova. The duo, who won the French Open and the season-ending WTA Finals title together, took the number 1 position together for the first time three years ago. Ashleigh and Katerina have had incredible seasons and I’m excited to see them reach the end of the year WTA rankings, said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. The WTA Tour has competed in more than 50 events in nearly 30 countries this year, and finishing the season in No. 1 is an incredible achievement and well deserved for their hard work, passion and dedication to the game. Barty, who started the year by winning the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne, then successfully defended her Miami title before heading to Europe to compete in the Stuttgart Grand Prix on its 25th anniversary weekend. Although an injury cost her the chance to successfully defend her French Open title, she won her dream title at Wimbledon and won a mixed doubles bronze at the Olympics and the Cincinnati Open in the US. Her shocking departure to Shelby Rogers at the US Open was her last game of the season as she withdrew from the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico and went home before preparing for her assault on the Australian Open title. After also finishing second at the Madrid Open, Barty closes the year with a remarkable record of 42-8 in 2021 and has now enjoyed a total of 102 weeks as No. 1.

