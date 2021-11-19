Sports
After a slow start, Boston University believes men’s hockey is back on track
I think we’ve improved our breakouts and gotten faster, said OConnell, whose roster includes 14 players drafted by NHL teams. Our defensive zone is a lot better. I think our prediction has been a lot better.
A healthy team also goes a long way. Forward Jay OBrien returned to the lineup last week after missing eight games due to injury. The Hingham native played in all 16 games in the shortened 2020-21 season as a sophomore and led the Terriers with eight goals and eight assists. It wasn’t long before he found his scoring touch, with a goal and two assists over the weekend.
It feels good, said OBrien, a 2018 Philadelphia Flyers first round pick. You never want to look out from the stands, so it feels really good to be back, just doing what I can to try and help the team to win .
Senior attacker Ty Amonte is also back after missing all but two games in the past two seasons of season-ending surgeries. The Norwell native was given a medical red shirt after missing out on the entire 2019-20 season.
It’s just great to see him there, OConnell said.
The Terriers are a serious size along the blue line in Alex Vlasic (6-6), John Copeland (6-7), and Cade Webber (6-7). Case McCarthy skated with Vlasic in the first pairing and scored in four of the last five games, including both against UMass. Junior Domenick Fensore leads the team with seven assists to go along with two goals.
In the last 5-6 games we haven’t given up many shots. said OConnell. If you can limit errors in games with puck management, I think you’re in a good place. We’ve defended pretty well, we just gave up some big plays, and a lot of it has to do with turnover.
Next up is a home-and-home series featuring Northeastern, which kicks off Friday night at Agganis Arena. Due to an erratic schedule, the teams did not play last season and they last faced each other on March 7, 2020 in the regular season finale. Just a few days later, the season came to an end for everyone.
It will be the first meeting between the teams in 622 days, the biggest gap between games between the two schools since 1946 (1,384 days).
The Huskies (8-4) got beat up and had no forwards Sam Colangelo, Riley Hughes, and Dylan Jackson the last few games, all of which are listed as week-to-week. you Jackson also joined the group when he got injured against Lowell last weekend. It was unknown if any of them would be available this weekend.
Next man for UMass
UMass (6-3-1) is also confused and will enter the home-to-home series this weekend, with New Hampshire (4-6-1) missing four of its top six forwards.
Next guys up. We have a good draft, said coach Greg Carvel. These situations always present opportunities for the guys who think they don’t play enough. Guess? Now you better show me. That’s the advantage of this kind of situation. Younger guys get experience and opportunities.
Emerging
UMass-Lowell rose to No. 15 after posting wins over Northeastern and Boston College last weekend to improve to 6-1-2. sophomore Ben Meehan van Walpole had four points in the two games, including the game winner against the Huskies in overtime, and was named the Hockey East Defender of the Week.
Senior Owen Hartig stopped 40 of 43 shots to earn the conferences goalkeeper of the week. His 1.31 goals against average is top in the league and second in the nation. Next up for the River Hawks is a home-and-home series with UConn (8-5), which opens Saturday afternoon in Hartford.
