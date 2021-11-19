Serena Williams ‘shocked, devastated’ by rising concern over Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

Serena Williams joined the chorus on Thursday of concern for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been shrouded in mystery since she alleged a powerful Chinese politician had sexually assaulted her. “I am devastated and shocked by the news from my colleague, Peng Shuai,” former world number one Williams wrote on Twitter. “I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent.” Serena Williams’ tweet was accompanied by a photo of a smiling Peng captioned #WhereIsPengShuai.

“I send love to her and her family at this incredibly difficult time,” Williams added.

I am devastated and shocked by the news of my colleague, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not remain silent. I send her and her family much love during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6 Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) Nov 18, 2021

Peng, 35, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, claimed earlier this month on Chinese social media site Weibo that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli “forced” her into sex during a long-term on-again, off-again relationship.

The claims were quickly deleted from the Twitter-esque platform and she hasn’t been seen since, sparking mounting concerns for her well-being.

On Wednesday, the Chinese state-run CGTN posted a screenshot on Twitter of what it said was an email written by Peng to WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon and other WTA officials.

In the email, Peng claims her previous sexual abuse allegations are “untrue” and says she is “resting at home and everything is fine.”

But doubts were soon raised about the language used in Peng’s alleged email, which Twitter users noticed had a cursor visible in the screenshot posted by CGTN.

WTA boss Simon said he struggled to believe Peng’s statement was authentic.

“The statement released today by Chinese state media about Peng Shuai only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts,” Simon said.

‘Incredible courage’

“I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her,” he added.

He said he had repeatedly tried to reach Peng through various forms of communication to no avail, calling for “independent and verifiable proof that she is safe”.

“Peng Shuai showed incredible courage in describing an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in the Chinese government,” Simon said.

“Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship.

“Women’s voices should be heard and respected, not censored or dictated.”

China has kept quiet about growing concerns over the tennis star, whose claims marked the first time his fledgling #MeToo movement has struck the highest echelons of the ruling Communist Party.

But Beijing has previously faced allegations of forced confession on state media, with British regulators revoking the CGTN’s license for failing to adhere to its fairness and privacy rules.

On Nov. 2, Peng wrote on social media that Zhang — who is in his 70s — “forced” her into sex and said they had an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted several years.

However, the post appeared to have been quickly removed, prompting quick accusations from Beijing critics of online censorship.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday she was “shocked” by the matter, while Novak Djokovic and a host of other players said in recent days they were deeply concerned about her.

American player Jessica Pegula tweeted on Thursday that she hoped the WTA “continues to show what we stand for as players”.

“I hope more people, not just tennis players, shed some light on this very worrying situation,” she wrote.

Canada’s tennis board, Tennis Canada, has issued a statement in support of Peng, calling for “independent and indisputable proof that she is safe”.

promoted

China’s National Tennis Federation has not responded to AFP’s requests for comment.

(This story was not edited by NDTV staff and was generated automatically from a syndicated feed.)