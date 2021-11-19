Sports
Atlanta Falcons Locked Out for First Time Since 1988 – Atlanta Falcons Blog
ATLANTA — It’s a mess.
That might be the easiest way to describe the Atlanta Falcons’ attack right now, as they went more than 130 minutes without a touchdown after the New England Patriots knocked them out 25-0 on Thursday night.
Yes, the Falcons played without their all-in-one offensive weapon, Cordarrelle Patterson, and receiver Calvin Ridley had been unavailable for weeks, but Atlanta’s continued inability to produce offensively has become a huge problem.
Thursday, in Atlanta, could be the low point. The Falcons, in front of a building that was perhaps 60% full (and many of them were Patriots fans), were locked out at home for the first time since October 9, 1988, when they lost 33-0 to the Los Angeles Rams.
However, it is more than Thursday. The Falcons have played back-to-back games without a touchdown for the first time since Weeks 8 and 9 of the 1987 season, with a 38-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints and a 38-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
The good news for Atlanta is that the opponents are getting a little easier — they then take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road — but in a season where Atlanta’s offense would be better than defense, it seems like the Falcons are having a great time having problems on both sides of the ball.
Describe the game in two words: Only. Ugly. That’s the best way to describe another offensive failure from Atlanta — this time on a day when the defense held up well enough to be competitive.
Buy AJ Terrell’s ascent: It’s been happening all season, but in Atlanta’s worst offensive performance of the season, it rediscovered it has a defensive star. Terrell eventually took his first interception of the season, read a deep ball from Mac Jones, stepped in front of it and brought it 35 yards back into midfield, giving Atlanta a rare glimpse of promise. It was also the longest haul win of the day for the Falcons.
The attacking line’s failure to block properly is disturbing: It’s not all on the line, of course — other guys have to play at some point — but Atlanta has been struggling to run or pass for weeks now. It was clearer against Dallas a week ago and clearer against New England on Thursday.
Quarterback Matt Ryan turned into a piata for the Patriots, was fired four times and hit 11 times. The Patriots had six tackles for loss and Atlanta averaged 2.5 yards per rush with only Qadree Ollison of the practice squad in double-digit rushing yards.
The line’s failures have hampered what an already incomplete violation can really do. Since the Falcons have three first-round picks and two third-round picks on the line, it should be better. If Atlanta wants to reverse this trend this season, it has to.
QB breakdown: Some of this goes into the offensive line issues, but Ryan had another bad, bad day. More of that was Ryan’s mistake on Thursday, including two fourth-quarter interceptions that nearly sealed the game. After a week in which Ryan threw for one of his worst yardage performances against Dallas (117 yards), he followed it up with another game with no touchdowns and less than 200 yards of passing.
He doesn’t have many high-level options to throw at, but it’s been a rough couple of weeks for the veteran, who also looked like he was a little confused in the first half. For the second straight week, Ryan didn’t finish the game – Josh Rosen came in with it, out of range. On this night, Rosen would complete the offensive offensive with a pick-six for Kyle Van Noy, who fired Ryan twice. And then Feleipe Franks threw an interception on his first pass.
