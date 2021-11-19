Sports
Tim Paine resigns as captain of Australian test cricket after private texts sent to colleague | Australia cricket team
Australias Test cricket captain Tim Paine has stepped down from his role on the eve of the Ashes series after a historic investigation into text messages sent to a colleague surfaced.
Paine made the decision to step down against England just weeks after the series started after it became clear to him that details of the 2017 incident, which preceded his appointment as Test captain, were about to be made public. .
The integrity unit’s investigation four years ago cleared Paine of any violation of CA’s code of conduct, but he said he deeply regretted his actions at the time and to this day.
CA accepted Paines’ decision to step down, effective immediately, and the national selection panel will now have to begin the process of identifying and appointing a new captain to lead the party ahead of the first Test in Brisbane on December 8 .
Pat Cummins, the vice-captain, was tipped to take over from the 36-year-old as soon as he retired.
Paine said it was a difficult decision to make, but the right one for me, my family and cricket.
We thought that this incident was over and that I could fully focus on the team, as I have done for the past three or four years, he said. Recently, however, I became aware that this private text exchange would become public.
On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community.
I am deeply sorry for the hurt and pain I caused my wife, my family and the other party. I’m sorry for any damage this does to the reputation of our sport.
And I believe it is the right decision for me to step down as captain with immediate effect. I don’t want this to be an unwelcome disruption to the team leading up to what is a massive Ashes series.
Since March 2018, Paine has held the role that has been cited by some as Australia’s second most important job, after the country’s prime minister.
He took over from Steve Smith in the wake of the Cape Town ball manipulation scandal and was seen as a steady pair of hands guiding Australian cricket in the aftermath of one of its most turbulent periods.
In 2019, he became the first Australian men’s captain to retain the Ashes in England since Steve Waugh in 2001, but pressure on his captaincy mounted after he lost the home series to India last year.
During that run, he apologized to teammates for disappointing them in the Sydney Test after his sledding crossed a line.
CA acknowledged that Paine was cleared several years ago of any code of conduct violations related to this matter, but CA chairman Richard Freudenstein said the board does not condone this type of language or behavior.
Cricket Tasmania said in a statement that it also does not condone its conduct, but due to the consensual nature of the actions, it was determined that no further action was necessary or appropriate.
The interaction, according to CT consensual, was private, occurred only once, was between mature adults, and was not repeated.
Despite his resignation, the wicketkeeper batsman will still make himself available for selection in the summer.
He faces a race to be fit in time for first ball in the Gabba in just under three weeks after undergoing invasive neck surgery to repair a bulging disc.
