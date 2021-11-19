Sports
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is the latest high-profile figure to disappear. She is unlikely to be the last
Powerful billionaires, A-list celebrities and even the Interpol chief have all disappeared in China in recent years.
The latest high-profile victim is one of the country’s biggest sports stars, tennis player Peng Shuai.
Ms Peng went missing earlier this month after she claimed on social media that Zhang Gaoli, a former member of China’s Politburo Standing Committee, forced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship.
But an email published this week by China’s global TV network, CGTN, is said to have been sent by Ms Peng to Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) president Steve Simon, saying the 35-year-old was “not missing, nor am I unsafe”.
“Just resting at home and everything is fine,” the email reads.
The email stated that the allegation of sexual assault was “false”.
We’ve often seen similar scenarios play out before a public figure speaking out against the Chinese government disappears, a public apology or confession is released, and then they reappear only to be fined or convicted shortly after.
Since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, there has been little room for dissent in China and he has made it clear that no matter how rich, famous or powerful you are, no one is beyond the reach of the authorities.
However, Ms Peng’s case adds an extra layer of concern about women’s silencing and the future of the #MeToo movement that has been slowly gaining momentum in China.
Here’s a look back at how disappearances have become the new normal and why the latest case is standing out.
Refining the disappearing act
Disappearances can target all kinds of people, whether they be corrupt officials, media personalities, booksellers distributing material critical of the government, or citizen journalists reporting on the country’s pandemic response.
While it’s difficult to name an exact number of disappearances, Chinese experts say it could be more than a million people among the Uyghur community and minority groups alone.
When he came to power, Mr Xi introduced new laws that essentially made arbitrary and secret detention legal under Chinese law.
Regardless of citizenship, these complex laws can be used to deprive inmates of their rights on grounds of “national security”.
There is speculation about what happens to people when they go missing.
For high-profile, it could be a matter of being forced to lie still, while others could be held in custody under the “housing surveillance in a designated location” scheme, which cuts suspects off from the outside world.
The location for the residential surveillance system is usually a facility operated by the secret police, and may involve an individual held in solitary confinement and subject to ongoing interrogation.
But this form of detention is mostly used for those accused of endangering state security.
Billionaires and celebrities targeted
The government seems to have set an example in recent years with high-profile figures disappearing after criticism of the communist party and then reappearing after some time with public punishment.
One of the most prominent victims was Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who went missing three months after delivering a controversial speech in late 2020 that destroyed China’s regulatory system.
The disappearance of Mr. Ma, who was ranked by Forbes as the richest person in China and referred to by many as “Daddy Ma” admiringly, sparked a wave of international attention.
Mr. Mare appeared in a short video for a charity event in January 2021, and not long after, Alibaba was fined $2.8 billion ($3.8 billion) for anti-competitive behavior, along with a range of other violations.
The once outspoken and flamboyant figure has remained inconspicuous ever since.
Another well-known businessman, real estate mogul Ren Zhiqiang, reportedly disappeared last year after calling Mr Xi a “clown” for his handling of the coronavirus crisis in China.
He was later sentenced to 18 years in prison for corruption.
In 2018, Fan Bingbing, one of China’s highest-paid actresses, who appeared in X-Men and Iron Man films, disappeared between June and October over tax evasion allegations.
She later reappeared and posted a lengthy statement on social media apologizing for her actions and agreeing to pay $167 million ($230 million) in fines.
Celebrities are also “disappeared” or silenced online.
Billionaire actress and filmmaker Zhao Wei, aka Vicky Zhao, has recently disappeared from many video platforms and her name has been removed from online casting lists.
The Global Times wrote a headlinethe day after Zhao was scrubbed, calling her a “scandal-hit actress,” detailing the various lawsuits surrounding her investments, including an early stake in Alibaba Pictures Group, a film company under Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group.
A high-profile #MeToo shutdown
While high-profile disappearances have become commonplace, Dr Pichamon Yeophantong, a political scientist and China expert at UNSW Canberra, said Ms Peng’s case stood out.
She said that was because, although it involved a senior official, it also touched on sexual harassment and gender issues in Chinese society.
“Speaking about sexual harassment or assault is not yet something that belongs to the culture,” Dr. Yeophantong told ABC.
Mr Xi has recently stepped up his efforts to root out feminist voices in the country.
Terms like “feminism” and “MeToo” are considered sensitive and are subject to online censorship, and dozens of feminist accounts have been abruptly shut down on popular social media sites like Weibo and Douban.
DrYeophantong said there was some growth in grassroots women’s rights movements, but much of it was still constrained by political and traditional culture, with the younger generation expressing grievances that “there is still a sense of superficiality.”
“When such a tennis star disappears, in a country that really idolizes these types of individuals, it sends a very strong message that more restrictions are being put on people who are in the spotlight,” she said.
The country’s #MeToo movement gained momentum, with an August arrest of one of the country’s biggest pop idols, Kris Wu, on rape charges.
The movement suffered a blow in September when a Beijing court ruled that Zhou Xiaoxuan, who became the face of China’s #MeToo movement in 2018, lacked enough evidence in her harassment case against one of China’s most high-profile TV presenters, Zhu Jun.
Ms. Zhou had accused Mr. Zhu of groping and forcibly kissing her in a makeup room when she worked as a media intern for China’s CCTV broadcaster in 2014.
DrYeophantong said that instead of instilling fear, Ms Peng’s case could encourage more people to speak out.
“I think this case has the potential to stimulate debate on the issue and also to get more Chinese women involved in the movement, because it’s not just a political problem, it’s a social problem as well.”
