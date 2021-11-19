Field Hockey vs. No. 7 Northwestern in NCAA Final Four | Sport

This is a very special time for Harvard hockey, reflected hockey head coach and Ivy League Coach of the Year Tjerk van Herwaarden. So many people have put so much time and sacrifice into being part of this team.

And it’s a special time for this remarkable team on Friday, they will make history when they step onto Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor as the first Harvard field hockey team to ever play in a Final Four game. The Crimson (17-1, 7-0) will challenge yet another Big Ten school: the Northwestern Wildcats (16-5, 5-3 Big Ten).

Either way, this is no small feat. But this team has proven itself to be a force to be reckoned with, beating the nation’s number two team 1-0 (Michigan) in a penalty shootout win and holding several top titles in Division I field hockey. : the number one goals-against average (0.35), the number one save percentage (0.875), the number one shutouts per game (0.61) and the number one win percentage (0.944).

Our season has been very successful with everything that has happened, with the Ivy League championship, down to the last four, beating those teams that we have done, said Van Herwaarden. We can only be proud of what we achieved last season. Anything we get from this point on will be a huge bonus. We’re going to prepare well, put ourselves in the right mindset and do what we can to be competitive with Northwestern.

No. 7 Northwestern last weekend defeated reigning NCAA tournament champion University of North Carolina in the first round of competition (W, 2-0), a team that has taken home the title for the past three years (2018, 2019, 2020). Last year, No. 2 Michigan was UNC’s runner-up. To get to the Final Four, the Wildcats defeated No. 4 Iowa (W, 1-0) in the quarterfinals.

Northwestern will be a very different team with some different strengths that we want to take care of, so to that extent there will be some nuance changes in our preparation, said van Herwaarden.

The Wildcats have some notable stats of their own. One player, forward Bente Baekers, ranks number five in all DI field hockey in points per game (2.26), and is also seventh in goals per game (0.89). The team is number two in the nation for scoring average (3.44), and number three for scoring margin (2.38), only three behind Harvard (1.82). When it comes to assists per game, the Wildcats are ranked third (2.81) and second best in the nation for goals per game (3.57) and points per game (9.95).

Northwestern seems to pose a real offensive threat to the Crimson. But the core of Harvard’s success this season and in his NCAA run thus far has been his defense.

Our defense has been tested all season, the head coach noted. I think they are the main reason why we are where we are at the moment, and I think defense will have to step up again if we want to make progress.

Two of the Crimsons’ strongest defensive players include junior goalkeeper Ellie Shahbo, who has the number one goals-to-average (0.35) and serve percentage (0.875) in all of Division I field hockey, and Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year and 2021 NFHCA Senior Team selects senior Hannah Pearce.

With our defenses like Ellie Shahbo and Hannah Pearce, I think we’re in the best position to [win], stay in the moment and enjoy it as much as possible, said van Herwaarden. This team has taken on every challenge we have encountered this season.

Another challenge the Wildcats can offer is their incredibly strong individual players. Rather than spreading power evenly across several lines, Northwestern can rely on the talent of exceptional players like Baekers.

Northwestern is a very, very good team with some very strong individuals, Van Herwaarden noted. I think that might be the biggest difference with Louisville and [Michigan] which might have been more of a team attack. Northwestern may have a little [bank] on individual quality function in some people, so that will definitely be a test for us.

Despite the new proposal facing the Crimson on Friday, the team has shown that it can adapt to any situation that arises during a match. Whether it’s overtime in a goalless game, penalties, yellow cards or a weather delay due to snow, they’ve proven they can handle anything.

The main conclusion is that this team has shown incredible resilience and courage to face any scenario you may encounter in the game, the head coach said. First three hours of snow delay, a stroke that is recalled, a corner for Michigan that is recalled.

When we were dealing with a man-down, and they had man-down situations that we didn’t capitalize on, but in the end we won by preparing well, he said. We were one step ahead.

Being one step ahead has not come without the extra hours of intense practice and dedication to doing their best. In the shootout against Michigan, the Crimson went 3-for-3 and Shahbo stopped all three of the Wolverines’ goals.

Ellie Shahbo has done a great job in the shootout defense, said van Herwaarden. But we also made ours. I think it had to do with the hours of practice. When all the kids go to the showers, our shootout players are still on the field practicing their shootouts and it’s now paying off.

There’s something special about the NCAA tournament so far: No. 10 Harvard defeats No. 6 Louisville (1-0), then wins in a shootout against the Big Tens number two Michigan (1-0). No. 7 Northwestern defeated the title holders UNC (2-0) and No. 4 Iowa (1-0).

At the very least, these high-stakes matches have shown that it’s someone’s game.

The Crimson takes on the Wildcats in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Friday at 3 p.m. If Harvard wins Friday’s game, they will advance to the NCAA Championship to play the No. 9 Liberty/No winner. 5 Maryland game on Sunday.

