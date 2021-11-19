Asian stocks slump as Alibaba’s shift reignites concerns in China







By Alun John HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian stocks fell Friday after disappointing profits from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba raised concerns about broad regulatory action in Beijing and the slowing growth of the world’s second-largest economy. That left the region short of a solid Wall Street performance overnight, with MSCI’s widest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan at 0.44% and a weekly decline of 1.2%. However, the Nikkei in Tokyo outperformed, rising 0.40% after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a new stimulus package with spending worth about 56 trillion yen ($490 billion). Overnight, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs, boosted by positive news about corporate earnings from companies, including Nvidia. But the tone was more subdued in Asia, where the benchmark in Hong Kong fell sharply 1.5%, dragged down by index heavyweight Alibaba. Shares of the Chinese e-commerce company plunged more than 10% after second-quarter results fell short of expectations amid declining consumption, increasing competition and regulatory crackdown. The drop reflects slowing growth in China this year, analysts said, while a broad, months-long crackdown by Beijing across many sectors, including real estate and technology, has weighed on investor sentiment in general. Chinese economic data from recent months has also highlighted a loss of growth momentum, with the outlook for the next 12 months more subdued than at the start of the year. “After a significant slowdown in National Bureau of Statistics retail data over the past two months, it is not surprising to us that (Alibaba) printed a missed quarter,” Citi analysts said in a note, setting their price target for reduced the share. The turmoil in China’s real estate sector, which struggles with a heavy debt burden and liquidity tightness amid Beijing’s crackdown, also continues to hold back broad global sentiment. Hong Kong shares of Country Garden Services Holding, the property management unit of Chinese developer Country Garden, plunged 16% after it raised HK$8 billion ($1 billion) in a share sale. Chinese blue chips were flat, as was much of the region. Elsewhere, major currencies have been largely silent, with the dollar trading just below a 16-month high against a basket of its counterparts earlier this week. The yen barely reacted to government stimulus news, heading for a small weekly loss, although it has also recovered at $114.27 per dollar since hitting a nearly five-year low of 114.97 a few days ago. In emerging markets, a mounting currency crisis in Turkey has pushed the lira to a record low after the central bank – under political pressure – cut interest rates despite inflation of nearly 20%. US Treasury yields remained stable at 1.5924%. “The UST market is consolidating within recent ranges and waiting for new catalysts to shift valuations. …there is a lot in the price already and as a result, progress towards higher yields is likely to be sluggish and driven by momentum shifts and sentiment swings” Westpac analysts said in a note. In early Asia, oil prices were stable. US crude oil remained stable at $79 a barrel. Brent oil rose 0.06% to $81.33 a barrel. On Thursday, oil fell to its lowest point in six weeks after Reuters reported, citing sources, that the Biden administration had asked some of the world’s largest oil-consuming countries — including China, India and Japan — to consider releasing crude oil stocks. in a concerted effort to lower global energy prices. Spot gold rose 0.18%. (Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Shri Navaratnam) (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click for restrictions –

