Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani unanimously wins AL MVP

Shohei Ohtani, who has had a largely unprecedented season in 2021, was unanimously crowned the American League’s Most Valuable Player on Thursday night, turning the two-way superstar into a global sensation.

Later in Japan, the Tokyo Tower would be lit up in Los Angeles Angels colors to celebrate Ohtani becoming the 19th unanimous MVP in Major League history. Previously, Major League Baseball had put a worldwide spotlight on Ohtani in four languages, marking the latest in a series of efforts to market him around the world.

How did Ohtani plan to celebrate?

“I don’t really have any special plans,” said Ohtani, speaking through his interpreter, from his home in Japan just after 10 a.m. local time. “I’m probably going to spend a lonely night at home alone.”

Charming just amid extraordinary achievement, Ohtani claimed all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, becoming the fifth unanimous MVP since 2000, along with Mike Trout (2014), Albert Pujols (2009), Barry Bonds (2002) and Bryce Harper, who won unanimously in 2015 and was named MVP of the National League on Thursday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the young star for the Toronto Blue Jays, received 29 out of 30 second-place votes from the BBWAA, with the remaining votes going to Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals. Guerrero’s teammate Marcus Semien received 24 votes in third place.

PLAYER, TEAM 1PC 2ND 3rd 4TH 5TH 6TH 7th 8TH 9th 10TH POINTS Shohei Ohtani, Angels 30 420 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays 29 1 269 Marcus Semien, Blue Jays 24 4 2 232 Aaron Judge, Yankees 3 5 9 7 5 1 171 Carlos Correa, Astros 11 6 7 1 3 1 163 Jose Ramirez, Indians 4 8 3 6 4 3 133 Salvador Perez, Royals 1 2 3 6 2 3 3 4 103 Matt Olson, Athletics 2 2 1 9 5 3 2 90 Cedric Mullins, Orioles 1 2 2 3 9 9 1 87 Brandon Lowe, Rays 2 1 2 5 4 34

The 2021 season saw Ohtani deliver on his promise as a two-way star and somehow exceed the outrageous expectations he carried with him from Japan four years earlier.

The MVP was his crowning achievement.

“I’ve always dealt with a lot of doubters, especially from my time in Japan,” said Ohtani. “But I try not to get carried away by that. I just wanted to have fun and see what kind of numbers I could put up.”

Ohtani became the first player in baseball history to hit at least 30 home runs in a year, when he also made at least 10 pitching appearances — and that doesn’t come close to capturing his wide-ranging excellence.

Ohtani, 27, amassed 46 home runs and 23 starts for an otherwise humble Angels team. Offensively, he posted a .965 OPS (second highest in the AL), added eight triples (tie for the Major League lead) and stole 26 bases (a figure with only seven players). He became the sixth player in history to hit at least 45 home runs and at least 25 stolen bases in the same season, joining a decorated list of names including Alfonso Soriano, Chipper Jones, Jose Canseco, Larry Walker and Bonds.

None of the others actually threw, of course.

Ohtani also put together 130 1/3 innings on the mound and had a 3.18 ERA with 156 strikeouts and 44 walks. Among those with at least 120 innings in 2021, Ohtani was in the top 14% in strikeout percentage, the top 19% in opponent’s slugging percentage and the top 16% in expected independent pitching. All told, Ohtani was worth 9.1 Baseball Reference wins over substitution, far more than anyone else in the sport.

“Shohei’s season was nothing short of electric,” Trout wrote in a statement. “At times I felt like I was in the Little League again. It was incredible to see a player throw eight innings, hit a home run, steal a base and then go right field. he behaves both on and off the pitch. With so much on his plate in a day, he still manages to do it with a smile.”

Ohtani, who gave up a promising career in Japan early on to become a two-way player at the highest level of his sport, showed glimpses of his potential early in his first season in the United States. During his first two months of 2018, he posted a 3.18 ERA on the mound and a .929 OPS in the batter’s box. But he sustained a sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament on his first start in June and made only one more pitcher for the remainder of the year.

Tommy John surgery was recommended in late September, leaving Ohtani to spend most of the next 15 months rehabilitating his right elbow. Ohtani, meanwhile, proved to be a formidable offensive weapon — hitting .286/.351/.532 with 40 home runs in a combined 210 games from 2018 to 2019 — but was met with widespread doubt as to whether he could make the first two of baseball. Becoming a Way Star Ever since a young Babe Ruth briefly juggled hitting and throwing in the early twentieth century.

The 2020 COVID-19 shortened season only exacerbated the concerns. Ohtani posted a .190 batting average and made only two pitching starts — giving up seven runs and only five outs — before being eliminated from throwing again with a flexor load.

An aggressive offseason followed. Ohtani changed his diet, sought advice from outside facilities, got into more game-like situations as both a pitcher and a batter, and showed up for spring training in 2021 looking like a completely different player. His fastballs soared into the upper 90s, his batted balls often slid the batter’s eye into midfield, and in the midst of that, Angels manager Joe Maddon Ohtani decided to let his season’s terms dictate. He lifted previous restrictions, allowing Ohtani to hit the start the day before, the day after and most importantly the day of his start. On some nights, he even moved Ohtani from the mound to the outfield to keep his bat in the lineup.

In July, Ohtani participated in the Home Run Derby, then opened the All-Star Game as both pitcher and batter. In October, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred presented him with the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award, intended to “recognize achievements and contributions of historical importance to the game,” according to an MLB release. Everywhere, Ohtani captivated audiences with his unprecedented combination of power, speed and pitching prowess. His fastball was electric, but his splitter was devastating. He hit moonshots from 500 feet, but he also spread routine grounders.

Fans lined up at the gates of Angel Stadium for his giveaways, people around the world listened to his starting days, and the most respected members of his sport – players, coaches, executives – were stunned by his overwhelming talent.

Now he is deservedly the MVP.