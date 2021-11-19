The disappearance of Peng Shuai: what happened to the Chinese tennis star? | Peng Shuai

Who is Peng Shuai?

Peng Shuai, 35, is one of China’s most recognizable sports stars. The former No. 1 in tennis doubles also reached 14th place in singles, winning two women’s doubles grand slams at Wimbledon in 2013 and the 2014 French Open. She has also competed in multiple Olympics.

Peng is now the subject of international speculation and concern after she posted allegations of sexual assault against a powerful former government official earlier this month, and has not been seen since.

What happened?

On Nov. 2, Peng posted a lengthy statement on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform, accusing the country’s former Deputy Prime Minister, Zhang Gaoli, of sexually assaulting her.

Peng said she and Zhang, now 75, had been in an on-off extramarital affair for several years. Peng said Zhang had stopped contacting her after rising in the ranks of the Communist Party, but about three years ago, he invited her to play tennis with him and his wife and then sexually assaulted her at his home.

In her Weibo post, Peng said she could not provide any evidence for her accusation, but was determined to voice them. Like an egg beating against a stone, or a moth against a flame, seeking self-destruction, I will tell the truth about you, she wrote.

The allegation is the most significant of China’s #MeToo movement, which has struggled to gain traction in the face of strict censorship, an opaque justice system and social and political hostility. No public accusation has ever been leveled against a senior Chinese Communist Party official, let alone one as high-ranking as Zhang.

How did China react?

The post was removed by China’s strict censors in less than 30 minutes, but it went viral nonetheless. As people tried to discuss and share the news, the censors intervened, blocking keywords such as tennis, disabling comments on the Pengs account, and removing numerous references to her from the Chinese internet.

There has been no official response. Neither the Chinese government nor Zhang, who sat on the CCP’s highest governing body, the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, has responded to media questions or made public statements. The spokesman for China’s foreign press ministry said it was not a diplomatic matter and that he had no knowledge of the incident.

How has the tennis world reacted?

The Womens Tennis Association (WTA), through its CEO Steve Simon, has demanded a full investigation into Pengs’ allegations. Simon said he had received assurances from the Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) that Peng was safe and not under physical threat, but no one from the WTA was able to contact her to confirm this.

Through various statements and interviews, Simon made it clear that the WTA expected action against Pengs’ claims, and that they were willing to jeopardize lucrative access to the Chinese market to ensure it. Simon said allegations that one of their players has been sexually assaulted is an area where there is no compromise.

Were absolutely willing to terminate our business and resolve all the complications associated with it, Simon told CNN. Because this is certain, this is bigger than the business. Women should be respected and not censored.

Tennis stars have also joined the campaign, often posting under the hashtag #whereisPengShuai. Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Kim Cljisters, Martina Navratilova and Stanislas Wawrinka were among those asking for answers. Spanish footballer Gerard Piqu, founder and chairman of the investment group that co-runs the Davis Cup, also posted to his 20.1 million followers.

There are now calls for the International Olympic Committee to intervene. Beijing is hosting the Winter Games in February and has already been subject to calls for a boycott. The IOC declined to comment, but instead said cryptically: Experience shows that quiet diplomacy offers the best opportunity to resolve such questions.

Where is she?

Just as the demand for answers escalated, the Chinese state-run anglophone broadcaster CGTN said Peng Simon had sent an email to say everything is fine. As proof, the broadcaster tweeted a screenshot of a block of text they said was the email.

The news in it [WTA press] release, including the charge of sexual assault, is not true. I am not missing, nor am I unsafe. I just got home resting and everything is fine. Thanks again for caring about me.

Simon and the WTA rejected the suggestion that the email came from Peng, saying it only adds to his concerns.

I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her.

There were also other elements that led to skepticism. The language of the letter was similar to previous forced confessions by detainees in China, the screenshot featured a visible cursor in the text and was not published anywhere in China or in Chinese.

On Friday, Hu Xijin, editor of the fiery state media tabloid Global Times, said he did not believe Shuai was the victim of any retaliation. But as a sign of the sensitivity in China, the usually acquitted Hu did not specify the accusation, instead referring to the things people talk about.