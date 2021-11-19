Sports
After losing a season to the pandemic, Harvard hockey reaches the Final Four
Ivy League schools didn’t compete in intercollegiate athletics last year, but the Crimson (17-1) are now in 12th place, playing at No. 7 Northwestern (16-5) at the University of Michigan Friday at 3 p.m. the University of Michigan in the NCAA Championship game.
We have something in our team DNA, says 10th-year-old Harvard coach Tjerk van Herwaarden. It’s just grit, unwilling to give up.
The Crimson last played in the NCAA tournament in 2018, losing in the quarterfinals. That team was an attacking juggernaut averaging nearly four goals per game.
The 2021 team will be first on defense, allowing less than half a goal per game. The Crimson have beaten their opponents, 44-8, averaging 2.44 goals per game. Junior goalkeeper Ellie Shahbo has a 15-1 record with 10 shutouts and leads the NCAA with a save percentage of 0.878 and an average of 0.35 goals conceded.
Harvard outperformed its opponents 30-3 in the second half and overtime. The Crimson are 3-0 in overtime, 2-1 in games decided by penalty strokes.
This team has an absolute talent for seizing the opportunity when it matters most, said Van Herwaarden.
The Crimsons’ only loss was in penalty strokes at number 16 UConn in September.
Twelve straight wins later, with a penchant for late-game heroism, the Crimson are playing for history.
It’s hard to be a team where we score in the last quarter, especially on nerves, Shahbo said. The blood pressure is shooting up a little bit, but it’s just this faith and this discipline…that’s allowed us to see some success this year.
Harvard is followed offensively by four double-digit points scorers: senior Hannah Pearce (13 goals, 2 assists), sophomore Mazarine Broze (3 goals, 9 assists), sophomore Avery Donahue (5 goals, 4 assists), and Tarrant (1 goal, 10 assists) . Fourteen players have found the back of the cage this fall and registered 16 points.
Pearce was named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, and van Herwaarden was Coach of the Year. Pearce and Shahbo earned first-team All-Ivy honors, while Tarrant, freshman Emily Guckian and senior Rachel Greenwood were named second-team All-Ivy. Donahue and freshman Megan Joel were honorable mentions.
Harvard defeated #2 Michigan in dramatic shootout fashion in Sunday’s quarterfinals. The Crimson then hopped on a plane back to Massachusetts for Monday classes and returned to Ann Arbor Wednesday night ahead of Friday’s matchup with Northwestern.
It’s all just a whirlwind and a bit chaotic, but everyone is very excited, Pearce said. They were all waiting to get back on their feet and do it again.
Northwestern upset No. 3 Iowa in the quarterfinals to make its first Final Four appearance in 27 years. The other side of the bracket is No. 9 Liberty (19-2), who upset No. 1 Rutgers in the first round, and No. 5 Maryland (15-6), who plays at noon on Friday.
The winners of the two Final Four matches will go on to play the Championship at 2pm on Sunday
The Harvard team met almost during the pandemic to review playbooks and develop core values. With those goals in mind, they kicked off in August and never looked back.
While the Crimson are proud of their season so far, the journey is not over.
I don’t think we need to change anything per se; our game plans and executions are working, Tarrant said. We just have to have that faith and have that faith. It’s such a special experience, it really is.
NCAA Hockey Final Four
at Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Friday 19 November
liberty vs. Maryland, 12 noon
harvard vs harvard Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Sunday 21 Nov
championship, 2 p.m.
