Sports
Report from missing Chinese tennis player raises security concerns
missing tennis player Peng Shuai sent an email claiming she was safe and that recent allegations were false, adding to concerns for her well-being.
The Chinese Grand Slam doubles champion has not been seen in public for allegedly accusing a former top government official of sexual assault.
So far, calls for information about her safety and whereabouts have been tacitly answered.
Officials have not said anything publicly since Peng Shuai’s allegation about two weeks ago that she was sexually assaulted by Chinaex-Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli.
The first MeToo case to reach the political realm in China has not been reported by the domestic media and the online discussion about it has been heavily censored.
Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the Womens Tennis Association, questioned the authenticity of what Chinese state media said was an email addressed to him in which Peng says she is safe and that the assault allegation is not true.
It was posted Thursday by CGTN, the international arm of China’s state broadcaster CCTV. I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her, Simon wrote.
The statement, he added, only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts. Simon has demanded a full investigation, and the WTA said it is willing to pull tournaments out of the country if it doesn’t get an appropriate response.
Top players including Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have spoken out and the hashtag WhereisPengShuai is trending online.
International Tennis Federation spokeswoman Heather Bowler said the governing body is in contact with the Chinese Tennis Association and is in contact with the WTA and the International Olympic Committee.
Player safety is always our top priority and we support a full and transparent investigation into this matter, Bowler wrote in an email.
While we have not spoken to the player, we are in contact with the National Tennis Association in China (CTA) in the event that they can provide further information or updates.
China has largely suppressed a MeToo movement that flourished briefly in 2018 and is making headway with the Beijing Winter Olympics in February despite boycott calls by activists and some foreign politicians about the human rights situation in China.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was repeatedly asked about the matter and again said on Thursday that he was not aware of it.
Peng, 35, is a former No. 1 player in women’s doubles who won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.
She wrote in a lengthy social media post on Nov. 2 that Zhang, a former deputy prime minister who served on the top leadership committee of the ruling Communist Parties, had forced her to have sex three years ago, despite repeated refusals.
The post was quickly removed from her verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, but screenshots of the explosive accusation quickly spread across the Chinese internet.
Since then, she has not appeared in public to ask questions about her whereabouts and whether she is being held.
Zhang, who is 75, disappeared from view after his 2018 retirement, as is customary for former senior officials.
He is not known to have close ties with current leaders. Pengs’ charge is the first high-profile allegation of sexual assault against a powerful politician in China.
Past accusations hit prominent figures in the non-profit world, academia and the media, but never reached top communist party officials or state-owned companies.
Her claim came just three months before Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics, which have been the target of a boycott campaign by multiple human rights groups, largely because of China’s repression of Uyghur Muslims.
The games face a possible diplomatic boycott by the United States and other countries.
China has consistently denied any human rights violations and says its actions are part of counter-terrorism programs.
Peng has played in three Olympic Games. The IOC said in a statement on Thursday that we have seen the latest reports and are encouraged by assurances that she is safe.
Simon’s statement said that Peng has shown incredible courage, but that he is still concerned for her safety.
