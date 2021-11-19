Tim Paine resigns as Australia’s Test cricket captain over ‘sexting’ feud





Australian test captain Tim Paine stepped down from the position on Friday after being investigated by Cricket Australia for sending explicit messages to a female colleague. The reports date back to 2017, months before Paine was recalled to the testing team after a seven-year absence and a joint investigation into Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania released Paine at the time. Development comes weeks ahead of the five-Test Ashes series against traditional rivals England. The first test will start on December 8 in Brisbane. “Today I announce my decision to step down as captain of the Australian men’s cricket team. It is an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family and cricket,” Paine said at a press conference. “Almost four years ago I was involved in a text exchange with a colleague at the time. “Although I was acquitted, I was deeply sorry for each incident and I do so today. I spoke to my wife and family at the same time and I am extremely grateful for their forgiveness and support,” he added. Paine, however, will continue to be part of the Australian team. According to reports, a Cricket Tasmania employee was offended by “the sexually explicit, unwanted and unsolicited photograph of his genitals of Mr Paine in addition to the explicit sexual comments.” The 36-year-old was promoted to captaincy following the 2018 South Africa ball-tampering scandal. The board accepted Paine’s resignation and has begun identifying and appointing the next test captain. “We thought this incident was behind us. And that I could fully focus on the team like I have for the past three or four years. “However, I recently became aware that this private text exchange would become public. On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain or the wider community,” Paine admitted. He added: “I am deeply sorry for the pain I caused my wife, my family and the other party. I am sorry for all the damage this is doing to the reputation of our sport. “I think it is the right decision for me to step down as captain with immediate effect. I don’t want this to be an unwelcome disruption to the team in the lead up to what is a massive Ashes series.” He added: “I remain a committed member of the Australian cricket team and look forward with anticipation to what is a huge Ashes tour. Thank you.” CA chairman Richard Freudenstein indicated that Paine’s decision to resign was his own. “Tim felt it was in the best interests of his family and Australian cricket to make this decision to step down as captain,” Freudenstein said. CA accepted his resignation. “While the board recognizes that an investigation acquitted Tim several years ago of any code of conduct violations related to this matter, we respect his decision,” CA said in a statement. “CA does not condone this type of language or behavior. Despite the mistake he has made, Tim has been an exceptional leader since his appointment and the board thanks him for his outstanding service.” Paine becomes the second consecutive Australian Test captain in recent years to quit his job over a scandal, following Steve Smith’s resignation as skipper in the wake of South Africa’s ball-tampering episode. In a correspondence with Australian cricket authorities in June 2018, the woman claimed she had been offended by “the sexually explicit, unwanted and unsolicited photograph of Mr Paine’s genitals alongside the explicit sexual comments”. The woman quit her job in 2017. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how we can improve our offering has only strengthened our determination and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times arising from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and informed with credible news, authoritative views and astute commentary on current issues of concern.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so we can continue to bring you more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of bringing you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us put into practice the journalism we’re committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/sports/tim-paine-resigns-as-australia-s-test-cricket-captain-over-sexting-row-121111900342_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos