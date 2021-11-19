Sports
By The Numbers: Patriots take on Falcons on Thursday Night Football
The New England Patriots have long had the Atlanta Falcons‘ number.
And when they get into their matchup on Thursday Night Football (FOX, 8:20 p.m. ET), the Pats will not only be looking to continue their dominance over the Falcons, they’ll be looking to build on their current four-game winning streak, including a 45-7 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.
Meanwhile, Atlanta will try to shift its fortunes after a 43-3 loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Here are the numbers that define Patriots-Falcons:
Matchup: The Patriots have won six consecutive games against the Falcons, including a 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI. The last time the Falcons defeated New England? Week 10 of the 1998 season.
The numbers
24-4: Since 2010, Bill Belichick has been 24-4 against freshman NFL head coaches, the best record in the league (minimum 10 games). This year, the Patriots are 4-0 against freshman coaches so far.
+58: The Patriots have an NFL-best +58 point difference in the fourth quarter this season. New England was not surpassed in any fourth quarter in 2021.
3: In Week 10, Mac Jones became the first Patriots rookie QB to record three or more passing TDs and zero INTs in a game since 1960 (Butch Songin).
2.333: Jones leads all rookie QBs in passing yards (2,333), completions (223), and passing TDs (13).
7: With a win, Mac Jones would set a new Patriots franchise record for victories by a rookie QB with seven (currently tied with Jim Plunkett at six).
37.5: During their current four-game winning streak, the Patriots have scored 37.5 PPG and have surpassed their opponents 150-50.
14: The Patriots’ defense has 14 interceptions this season, ranking second in the NFL.
17.7: New England is second in scoring defense (17.7 PPG) and sixth in scoring offense (27.5 PPG). It is one of three teams in the top six in both categories, alongside Buffalo and Arizona.
40: The Falcons’ 40-point loss to the Cowboys in Week 10 was their biggest loss since Week 7 of the 2004 season, when they lost 56-10 to Kansas City.
3: Atlanta’s three runs were their fewest since Carolina shut out a 38-0 loss in Week 14 of the 2015 season.
29.2: The Falcons are 31st in scoring defense, with 29.2 PPG.
0-4: Matt Ryan is 0-4 in four career starts vs. New England, including Super Bowl LI.
47.3: The Falcons have allowed their opponents to convert 47.3% (52-for-110) of their third-down conversion attempts this season, the second-highest percentage allowed in the NFL.
606: Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts is one of four tight ends leading his team in receiving yards this season. His 606 receiving yards is already the 12th most in NFL history by a rookie tight end.
1.076: Pitts is on track to break Mike Ditkas’ NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end (1076 in 1961). Pitts is on pace for 1,144 receiving yards.
2-0: The Falcons are 2-0 against AFC East this season.
11: The Falcons have just 11 sacks in 2021, the fewest in the NFL.
