Tennis star Serena Williams devastated and shocked over missing Chinese player Peng Shuai





topline Tennis star Serena Williams tweeted on Thursday that she was devastated and shocked to learn of the disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai, who has been missing since she made allegations of sexual assault against a powerful Chinese politician. Serena Williams

Getty Images

Key facts Williams, 40, said I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. She added that Pengs’ disappearance must be investigated and urged her followers not to remain silent. Williams is the latest player to join a growing number of tennis stars, including Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Chris Evert, to question Pengs’ whereabouts. What to watch out for How the Communist Party is coping with Pengs’ disappearance. The Chinese government is under increasing pressure to respond to inquiries from the Womens Tennis Association and tennis stars. Surprising fact Peng’s disappearance comes as the country comes under fire for alleged human rights violations, such as the repression of ethnic Uyghurs. President Joe Biden said On Thursday, we will consider a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in China over human rights issues. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> key background Peng, 35, disappeared from view on Nov. 2 after accusing former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, 75, of coercing her into sex three years ago. In a since-deleted Chinese social media post, Peng claimed the two had been having an extramarital affair for years, which is off limits to top Chinese officials. Pengs’ disappearance has raised concerns about her safety and whereabouts. Chinese state media Posted to Twitter Wednesday an email purportedly written by Peng to Steve Simon, the CEO of the WTA. The alleged email stated that I am neither wrong nor unsafe. I just rest at home. In response, Simon said in one: pronunciation he found it hard to believe the email’s authenticity and called for independent and verifiable proof of its security. Tangent Williams was ranked as the No. 98 self-made women in America in 2021 by Forbes. Forbes estimated her net worth as of August at $240 million. Read further Disappeared Chinese stars: tennis player Peng Shui is the last big name to disappear after furious government (Forbes) Osaka becomes the latest tennis star to speak out about Peng Shuais’ disappearance over sexual assault allegations (forbes) Tennis star Peng Shuai disappears after sexual abuse allegations against ex-Chinese official and top stars begin to speak out (Forbes) Tennis Stars Sexual Abuse Claim Against Ex-Top Chinese Official Triggers Online Censors (Forbes)

