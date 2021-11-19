Sports
Latest Chicago Blackhawks News, 2021 NHL Regular Season News: 11-18-21
This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
SUMMARY: Blackhawks 4, crack 2 (SCH)
Musings on Madison, Episode 70 Blackhawks November Road Trip and Prospect Talk (SCH)
That’s just him: why Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King is wearing the right hat at the right time (the athletic)
Blackhawks hire Rob Cookson, Jared Nightingale to flesh out coaching staff (Sun-Times)
Blackhawks Prospect Report: Reichel, Slavin, Soderblom Star with Rockford (SCH)
Blackhawk’s first matchup vs. extension crack arrives at an interesting time (Sun-Times)
Keep it low or bring it up: What should the Blackhawks do with top contender Lukas Reichel? (the athletic)
Powers: 15 thoughts on the Blackhawks after 15 games (the athletic)
Caleb Jones nears return from fluky wrist injury as Blackhawks shuffle continues (the athletic)
Dylan Strome still deserves better (SCH)
Blackhawks goaltending resurgence the biggest factor in winning streak (Sun-Times)
Jonathan Toews still waiting for scoring breakthrough (Sun-Times)
He’s off to a good start for me: Lukas Reichel continues to impress, and other thoughts on the Rockford IceHogs (the athletic)
SUMMARY: Blackhawks 2, Coyotes 1 (SCH) (Five for crying) (Stand) (Sun-Times) (the athletic)
Blackhawks Bits: Hail Injury Update; tee time changed for black friday game (SCH)
Musings on Madison, Episode 69 New Coach, New Era, New Results (SCH)
FALLOUT OF INTERNAL RESEARCH FROM BLACKHAWKS (Content warning: Details of the articles in this section may contain details that may be disturbing to some readers)
Settlement talks between Blackhawks, Kyle Beach are already snagging (Sun-Times) (Stand)
Beach brave, says player’s mother attacked by Brad Aldrich (TSN)
Hall of Fame covers Bradley Aldrichs name Stanley Cup (Sun-Times)
Kevin Cheveldayoff, Patrick Kane apologize, settlement talks begin as fallout from Blackhawks scandal continues (Sun-Times) (Stand)
Gary Bettman, Bill Daly speak lingering ramifications of Blackhawk’s internal investigation (SCH) (Sun-Times) (Stand)
Kyle Beach identifies himself as John Doe from the Blackhawks (SCH) internal investigation (TSN) (Sun-Times) (Stand)
Blackhawks president and GM Stan Bowman steps aside after team announces research results (SCH) (the athletic) (Sun-Times) (Stand) (TSN) (Sports net)
CENTRAL DEPARTMENT
SUMMARY: Avalanche 4, Canucks 2 (NHL)
Compher a month out for Avalanche (NHL)
The Coyotes look for a starting goalkeeper (Five for crying)
I’m kinda glad hockey players can hit each other (Hockey Wilderness)
MacKinnon out for three weeks due to injury (Mile high hockey)
Wilds blue line additions that bring huge benefits to team success (Hockey Wilderness)
Defender Conor Timmins misses the rest of the season due to knee injury (Five for crying)
Kevin Fiala understands that he has a slow start (Hockey Wilderness)
NHL
SUMMARY: Capitals 2, Kings 0 (NHL)
Bakrov week on week with knee injury (NHL)
Pulock-out 4-6 weeks for islanders (NHL)
Phaneuf retires after 14 NHL seasons (NHL)
Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony speeches (NHL)
Next three Senators games postponed (Silver Seven)
crack found a way to lose, says GM (NHL)
Komarov leaves islanders, signs with KHL (NHL)
Canucks Poolman gets 2-game high sticking ban (ESPN)
Source: NHL looks at skill events on Vegas Strip (ESPN)
Senators add 3 more to COVID list; 9 players total (ESPN)
HOCKEY WORLD
How to watch the final Olympic qualifiers (the ice garden)
Penguins support high school goalkeeper after taunts (NHL)
Bryce Salvador on battling the toxic environment of youth hockey, plus the impact of Kyle Beach (the athletic)
