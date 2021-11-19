Win & You participate: Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud aim for SF spots at Nitto ATP final in Turin | ATP tour

It’s simple on Friday, win and you’re in the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals. That is what Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud hope for in the last matches of the Green Group at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

For the first time since 1994, three of the four semifinalists of the season finale are former champions. Novak Djokovic, the winner of the Green Group, continues his quest for a record-equivalent sixth Nitto ATP Finals crown, and will play 2018 titlist Alexander Zverev on Saturday, while world No. 2 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev, the winner of the Red Group, Rublev is waiting. or Ruud.

So will it be Rublev or Ruud who will make it? History is clearly in favor of Rublev, who has a 4-0 ATP Head2Head record against first qualifier Ruud, winning eight consecutive sets against the Norwegian after losing the first set they ever played.

But the momentum is on Ruud’s side. While Rublev started strong in Turin with a win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, he admitted on Wednesday that he was “overthinking too much” in the defeat to Djokovic. Ruud, a five-time ATP Tour title holder in his career best season, opened his campaign by losing to Djokovic, but then took a confidence-building victory over substitute Cameron Norrie.

Ruud hopes to bring all the momentum from his strong finish against Norrie to Friday’s clash and has already vowed to try and do it differently against Rublev: “I will of course do my best to bring something new to the table on Friday and challenge him in a different way than I’ve done before because it didn’t work the way I wanted before,” he said.

In the night session, Djokovic is looking to finish the round-robin stage with a 3-0 record, but Norrie is determined to impress. “It’s going to be difficult, but I’m looking forward to it,” Norrie said before his first meeting with Djokovic. “I’m going to see if I belong and can compete with such a man.”

Djokovic, who had a match record of 50-6 in 2021, said: “I always enjoy playing with new players, especially in one of the biggest tournaments in the world here in Turin. Cameron deserves to be here, it road to Turin with great wins in Indian Wells and some other tournaments so it will be nice to see him against Ruud tonight and I will get ready for my next match.”

In the doubles, it’s all about playing for the Red Group on Friday. If Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury beat Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, the American-British pair win the Red Group with Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in second. But if Cabal and Farah win, the identities of the semi-finalists will be determined by the evening doubles match between Herbert and Mahut, and Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

ORDER OF GAME – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2021

CENTER HOF starts 11.30 am

[2] R. Ram (US) / J. Salisbury (GBR) vs [5] J. Cabal (COL) / R. Farah (COL)

Not before 2 p.m.

[5] A. Rublev (RUS) vs [8] C. Ruud (NOR)

Not before 6.30 pm

[3] N. Mahut (FRA) / P.-H. Herbert (FRA) vs [7] J. Murray (GBR) / B. Soares (BRA)

Not before 21:00

[1] N. Djokovic (SRB) vs [Alt/10] C. Norrie (GBR)

See below for full qualification scenarios for the Green Group (single) and Red Group (double).

Singles Green Group Qualification Scenarios:

After beating Rublev in straight sets, Djokovic has qualified for the semifinals and won the group.

– Rublev qualifies on Friday when he beats Ruud.

– Ruud qualifies on Friday when he beats Rublev.

Doubles Red Group Qualification Scenarios:

– If Ram/Salisbury wins -> Ram/Salisbury wins the group and Herbert/Mahut comes in second.

– If Murray/Soares wins and Cabal/Farah wins -> Cabal/Farah wins the group and Ram/Salisbury takes second.

– If Herbert/Mahut wins in straights and Cabal/Farah wins in straights -> Herbert/Mahut wins the group and Cabal/Farah comes second.

– If Herbert/Mahut win in straights and Cabal/Farah win in 3 -> Herbert/Mahut win the group and Ram/Salisbury finish second.

– If Herbert/Mahut wins in 3 sets and Cabal/Farah wins in straights -> Cabal/Farah wins the group and Herbert/Mahut comes in second.

– If Herbert/Mahut wins in 3 sets and Cabal/Farah wins in 3 sets -> Ram/Salisbury wins the group and Herbert/Mahut takes second.