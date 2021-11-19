Tennessee passes Alabama in three sets to earn 13th sweep of the season





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. The Tennessee volleyball team opened the final regular season series of the season at the Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night by defeating Alabama (25-18, 25-19, 25-13). The Lady Vols (18-8, 10-6 SEC) took their 13th sweep of the year and their sixth sweep in the SEC game. Tennessee had a historic batting night at .469, UT’s second-highest single-game hit percentage during the rally scoring era. Since 2001, three of Tennessee’s top-10 hits have been against the Crimson Tide. On November 11, 2005, UT hit .467 and on November 13, 2011, the Lady Vols hit .433. Breana Runnels led UT into the night and set a team-and-match-high 17 kills. The Bakersfield, California native ended the night with 11 digs for her 10th double-double of the year. Runnels also contributed four block assists. Her batting percentage of .485 in the game is a season high for the graduate senior. Lady Vol’s presence in the front was amazing all night as they put up a total of 13 blocks. Ava Bell led the effort with seven assisted blocks. Natalie Hayward ended with five block assists, while Danielle Mahaffey equaled Runnels with four. Morgan Fingallo and Lily Felt each laid down two. UT’s presence on the net kept Alabama (10-17, 2-13 SEC) on a .130 batting rate. In addition to her two blocks, Fingall contributed 11 kills that night, hitting .435. The junior on the right ended the evening with three digs. Felts put in nine kills on 17 swings and hit .529. It marks the second time this season that the Knoxville native has batted more than .500 in a match. Felts hit .542 against Jacksonville State on September 17. In defense, she led the Lady Vols with 13 digs. Key to Tennessee’s impressive battle night was the setting of Natalie Hayward . The senior provided 41 assists and put the ball in excellent hitting positions for her attackers all night. Hayward had two kills himself, picked up a service ace and rounded out the match with five digs. Mahaffey hit .800 in the win and scored eight kills to go along with her two digs and four blocks. Since 2001, only two players in program history have made more than 10 attempts and achieved a better average on Thursday night than Mahaffey. Leah Hinkey hit .923 on September 12, 2009, against Marshall and Milan Clarke hit .813 against ETSU on October 14, 2008. TENNESSEE STAT LEADERS kills Breana Runnels (17) assists Natalie Hayward (41) excavations Lily Felt (13) blocks Ava Bell (7) NEXT ONE Tennessee and Alabama will conclude the two-game series at the Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday night. The first service is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the match can be seen on SECN+. Friday is also senior night for the UT, as it will honor its eight seniors before the game.

