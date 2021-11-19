AB de Villiers announces farewell to all forms of cricket





AB de Villiers announces retirement:South African legend AB De Villiers announced on Friday that he would be retiring from all forms of cricket, marking the end of an illustrious career. The 37-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, ending a 17-year career playing in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the Proteas.

In a released statement, De Villiers said: “It has been an incredible journey but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Since the backyard matches my older brothers, I play the game with pure pleasure and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. Finally, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices my family has made – my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can really put them first. I want to thank every team-mate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has traveled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played. Cricket has been extremely kind to me. Whether I’m playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unprecedented experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful to you.” De Villiers’ announcement means that he is effectively ending his partnership with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The decorated South African batsman, who started his RCB career in 2011, enjoyed 10 seasons and was a crucial part of 5 Playoff runs in his time. Speaking of this decision, AB de Villiers said, I’ve had a long and fruitful time playing for RCB. Eleven years have just flown by and it is extremely bittersweet to leave the boys. Of course, it took a lot of time to come to this decision, but after much deliberation, I decided to hang up my boots and spend quality time with my family. I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans and the entire RCB family for showing confidence and supporting me through these years.” I will be an RCBian for life. Every person in the RCB lineup has become family to me. People come and go, but the spirit & the love we have for each other at RCB will always remain. I am now half Indian and I am proud of that. – @ABdeVilliers17 #ThankYouAB pic.twitter.com/5b6RUYfjDY Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) Nov 19, 2021 “It was an unforgettable journey with RCB. Have so many personal memories to cherish for a lifetime. RCB will always remain very close to me and my family and continue to support this great team. I am forever an RCBian, he added AB de Villiers played 156 games for RCB and scored 4,491 points. He is the second greatest run-scorer of all time behind Virat Kohli and has the second and third highest number of individual runs in RCB history with 133* against Mumbai Indians (in 2015) and 129* against Gujarat Lions (in 2016) . More to follow…

