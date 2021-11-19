BYU Football: A Closer Look at Cougars East Coast Games in the Sitake Era

It remains one of the worst performances in BYU football history.

On September 26, 2015, the Cougars traveled to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to make their debut at the famed Big House, only to be defeated 31-0 by the Wolverines.

Freshman quarterback Tanner Mangum completed just 12 of 28 passes for 55 yards, the No. 22-ranked Cougars posted just 105 yards from offense and were shut out for the first time since a 3-0 loss to Utah in 2003.

Former BYU defense end Sae Tautu remembers it well. A year later, he told reporters that players were totally unprepared for early kick-off because of Michigan’s two-hour time change in the eastern time zone and because the Cougars flew in the day before the game in what would become the Bronco Mendenhalls’ final season. in Provo.

We had to wake up at 6 a.m. (Saturday) our time and be at the stadium by 8 a.m. our time after the jet lag, he told the Deseret News.

To many longtime supporters of BYU football, it was reminiscent of the 2002 game in Nevada, in which then-coach Gary Crowton flew the team to Reno on game day, and the Cougars at Mackay Stadium on 31-28. were upset by a team they had won by 45 points the previous season in Provo.

Between a 17-14 loss in Georgia to Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker in 1982 and that embarrassing loss to 108,940 fans and a nationally televised audience, the Cougars were 8-17 when they played in the Eastern time zone.

Aside from losses in the bowling game against Ohio State (10-7) in 1985 and Memphis (55-48, 2OT) in 2014, the Cougars traveled to the venues the day before the game.

That habit of traveling the day before the game changed in 2016 when coach Kalani Sitake took over; the Cougars started off for the Eastern Time Zone Games two days before kick-off (with the exception of last year’s Coastal Carolina game, which was played two days before it), and the results were much better.

BYU is 6-5 in such games played under Sitake, including last year’s 55-3 win over Navy in Annapolis, Maryland, and 49-23 win over Central Florida in the Boca Raton Bowl in Florida.

Much of that can be solved by sleeping in a new time zone for two nights. We’re going to do that again. There’s a lot that goes into the way we travel, and the fact that we’re flying with Delta will be huge for us. We will be comfortable. BYU coach Kalani Sitake on trip to Georgia Southern this week

We’ll do that as long as I’m the head coach (because) that’s what I’m focused on, getting the boys used to the time difference, Sitake said Monday as the No. 14 (8-2) Cougars prepared to make the cross-country run to 3-7 Georgia Southern on Saturday (2:00 p.m. MST) in Statesboro, Georgia.

BYU departs Thursday for the approximately 2,000-mile journey to Statesboro, which is about an hour’s drive from Savannah, Georgia.

Much of that can be solved by sleeping in a new time zone for two nights. We’re going to do that again, Sitake said. There’s a lot that goes into the way we travel, and the fact that we’re flying with Delta will be huge for us. We will be comfortable.

Sitake credited BYU’s administration for paying the bill for the extra nights, which isn’t cheap, and to corporate sponsors who made all of this possible.

We’re staying in a nice hotel, a Marriott, he added.

Players on board

BYU players say that not only is it beneficial to travel to East Coast locations two days before the games, it also shows them that Sitake is behind them. They are excited about how much the six-year-old coach is doing to help them off the field in what BYU calls efforts to improve the student-athlete experience.

In addition to adapting to the change of time, the ability to adapt to the different climate is also helpful, said linebacker Ben Bywater.

Obviously it will be more humid there, Bywater said. So that can affect the players. But when it comes to traveling alone, air travel isn’t that big of a deal. The return trip by plane is not bad. Only the climate is the biggest change for me.

It should also be noted that two years ago the two-day-before plan didn’t help the Cougars that much. They lost to Toledo 28-21 on September 28, 2019 and then to South Florida 27-23 in Tampa, Florida on October 12, 2019. They arrived on Thursday for a match on Saturday. They did win at UMass 56-24 the following month in Amherst, Massachusetts, but the Minutemen were so bad that year that the Cougars probably could have taken a red-eye to Boston and won that game.

To be honest, for me personally it’s not that big of a difference, said tight end Dallin Holker. I feel like the biggest difference is a longer flight, so you just have to do things to keep yourself busy when you’re on the plane. I never really felt a huge difference (when) we played in different time zones.

Cornerback Dangelo Mandell agreed with Holker, saying: “In the end it’s just football. You have to go out and play well no matter what time it is.

What do the players do during four hours traveling to and from locations in the Eastern time zone?

A lot of guys play poker on the Delta screen in their seats, Mandell said. Some guys are doing homework, other guys are watching movies. You’re just trying to kill time.

Sitake should know

When it comes to traveling back to the East as a player, Sitake knows what he’s talking about. He made three trips to the East Coast as a member of legendary coach LaVell Edwards final team in 2000 in the space of about six weeks.

The Cougars lost to Florida State 29-3 in Jacksonville, Florida, defeated Virginia 38-35 in overtime in Charlottesville and lost 42-14 in Syracuse while covering 10,874 miles that season.

If you go out two times zones, it’s going to be tough, he said in 2016 for a trip to Landover, Maryland, to play West Virginia at FedEx Field. West Virginia won that game 35-32.

But Sitake’s travel strategy ultimately paid off, as subsequent trips to the eastern time zone in 2016 resulted in a 31-14 win at Michigan State and a 20-3 win at Cincinnati. Having generational talents Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill that year certainly helped.

We think we’ve got it, Sitake said last year, a few days before the BYU Navy crashed on Labor Day. Getting a good night’s sleep two nights in a row really improves performance.

The Cougars are 6-5 in Sitake-era Eastern time zone games, making them 14-22 since 1980.

Next year they will play only once in the East, in South Florida on September 3.

Big 12 changes everything

Of course, everything will change in 2023 when BYU joins the Big 12, and many of the scheduling appointments that sports director Tom Holmoe has put in place over the years will have to unravel.

It will be interesting to see if a return game in Virginia with former BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall, scheduled for September 9, 2023, falls by the wayside. BYU is also scheduled to play in Central Florida on November 11, 2023.

The Big 12 will feature three eastern time zone teams in the future: West Virginia, Central Florida and Cincinnati.

Memorable Eastern Time Zone Games

What’s happening at Paulson Stadium on Saturday? Will the well-equipped Cougars, 20-point favorites and one week see you soon, the improving Eagles steamroll? Or will memories of past East Coast failures haunt the Cougars?

Here’s a look back at three other visits to that side of the country, two wins and a memorable loss:

Sept 1, 1984 BYU 20, Pittsburgh 14: In ESPN’s first nationally televised college football game, quarterback Robbie Bosco took a six-point victory over the number three Pitt Panthers, who some called the Beast of the East at the time.

Nationally renowned journalist Michael Wilbon, then a beat writer for The Washington Post, wrote that fans stayed away because they didn’t think BYU would argue much with a man few fans have heard of.

It was clear they were wrong.

Bosco threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Adam Haysbert with one minute and 37 seconds left to give the supposedly rebuilding Cougars the upset victory.

Bosco looked so nervous early in the race that it was a miracle he could take shots from the center, Wilbon wrote.

Maybe he needed more sleep.

October 17, 1994 BYU 21, Notre Dame 14: Legendary Irish coach Lou Holtz found himself on the hotseat after the Cougars took their first and only win at the historic Notre Dame Stadium on a perfect fall afternoon in the shadow of Touchdown Jesus.

Sitake was a backup fullback on the 1994 team, which also included BYU athletics department official Chad Lewis, a tight end.

We knew LaVell hadn’t won Edwards in South Bend, Indiana, Lewis told the Deseret News in 2012 before the Cougars’ next visit, a 17-14 win at Notre Dame in 2012. We wanted to win it for him.

September 16, 2006 Boston College 30, BYU 23 (2OT): Eagles free safety Jamie Silva intercepted a John Beck pass tipped close to the line of scrimmage in the second overtime to preserve No. 23-ranked BCs double overtime win at Alumni Stadium.

BYU forced four turnovers into the game, including two interceptions from quarterback Matt Ryan, now with the Atlanta Falcons, but was unable to upset. BYU cornerback Ben Criddle seemingly had an interception in the end zone to stop another BC drive, but a receiver plucked the ball from his hands and the umpires didn’t judge play, as they did when Silvas’ pick was initially an incomplete one. pass was rated.

The Cougars piled up 547 yards to BCs 471, but missed three field goals and failed a field goal in the first overtime.