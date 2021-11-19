Sports
Peng Shuai: WTA ready to withdraw from China due to disappearance of tennis stars | China
The Womens Tennis Association is ready to withdraw its tournaments from China if there is no adequate response to Peng Shuai’s allegation that she was sexually assaulted by China’s former deputy prime minister, CEO Steve Simon has told US media.
Peng, Chinese tennis star and former world No. 1 in doubles, has not been seen in public since she accused former senior official, Zhang Gaoli, of assault in a Weibo post that was deleted half an hour later. In the long post dated Nov. 2, Peng claimed that Zhang forced her into sex after inviting her to his home three years ago to play tennis with him and his wife. She also said she and Zhang had an on-off consensual relationship before.
Peng also said in the post that she was unable to provide evidence to support her allegations, but was determined to speak out.
Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government has responded to Pengs’ accusation and discussion of the topic has been blocked on China’s heavily censored internet.
Concerns have increased among the global tennis community and beyond about Pengs’ safety and whereabouts since her allegation, with the WTA calling for an investigation and the world’s top players tweeting #WhereIsPengShuai.
On Thursday, Simon went on to tell US media that the WTA, which has ten events in China scheduled for 2022 worth tens of millions of dollars, was willing to scrap them.
We are at a crossroads with our relationship with China and running our business there, Simon told CNN in an interview.
Were absolutely willing to terminate our business and resolve all the complications that come with it as this is definitely bigger than the business.
Simon said the WTA must demand justice and cannot compromise. Women should be respected and not censored, he said.
His comments were welcomed by current and former tennis players, including Billie Jean King.
Simon has said that the WTA was unable to speak to Peng and he was very concerned about her. The threat to withdraw from China followed the publication of what Chinese state media said was an email from Peng to Simon saying that everything was fine. Simon said the allegation, which was accompanied by a screenshot of the text, only made him more concerned and he doubted it came from Peng.
China has been the focus of aggressive WTA expansion for the past decade, hosting nine tournaments in the 2019 season — the latest before the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic — with a total of $30.4 million in prize money.
But it is also under increasing pressure over a number of human rights issues, with increasing calls for a boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics. The WTA’s stance on Peng, should it go ahead, will go far beyond many sports organizations that have struggled to balance fans’ and players’ calls to stand up to human rights abuses with their reliance on the Chinese market.
Women’s tennis greats Serena Williams and Billie Jean King added their voices on Thursday to the growing chorus of tennis players and other sports figures who have called for an independent investigation.
This must be investigated and we must not remain silent, American Williams wrote on social media. I send her and her family much love during this incredibly difficult time.
The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), a new player-representation body founded by Novak Djokovic and world number one Vasek Pospisil, said players should be prepared to take action if Pengs’ safety cannot be confirmed. .
The PTPA is calling for independent evidence confirming the safety and location of WTA player Peng Shuai, the agency said in a statement.
We must unite and be prepared to take action unless confirmed evidence is provided to the world about the well-being of Pengs.
with Reuters
