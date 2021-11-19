Friday Hot Ticket: Running, Hoops, Hockey





Cross Country University

NAIA National Championships in Vancouver, Washington, 12:30 PM

The field will feature 36 teams and 88 individuals as the Montana Tech women compete on the national podium. Tech, which is only in its second year with a cross country program, is competing in the meet ranked number 21 in the NAIA. Senior Becca Richtman leads a young squad at the NAIA National Championship. Richtman finished in first place in three of the four games and was named NAIA Runner of the Week twice this season. Tech coach Zach Kughn said his team is ready. I believe our women are prepared physically and mentally to perform well on the highest podium and I can’t wait to see them run, Kughn said. This is a huge experience as all but two of our runners are freshmen and have three more chances to come back to this race. Our focus is definitely on Friday, whether we plan to be here year after year. While college basketball

Montana Tech vs. Southern Oregon in Ashland, Oregon, 4 p.m.

The Orediggers (4-2) head out to play in the Flagship Inn Tournament. Friday’s matchup with the Raiders is the first of two games this weekend. The Orediggers will take on Oregon Tech, which received votes in this week’s Top 25 poll, at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tech returns home Tuesday to play Yellowstone Christian College. Women’s College Basketball

Montana Tech at Corban University, 9 p.m.

The 4-3 Orediggers head to Beaver State for a few games this week, starting with Friday’s game against Corban in Salem, Oregon. Tech travels to Eugene, Oregon on Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. game against Bushnell University. The Orediggers defeated Bushnell, who receives votes in the Top 25 poll, 84-73 in Butte last Wednesday. NA3HL hockey

Badlands in Butte, 7:30 PM

The Cobras will try to stop a streak of three losses when they welcome the Sabers to the Butte Community Ice Center for a few games. Butte goes into the weekend on 5-12-2 and is sixth in the Frontier Division with eight teams. Badlands is at 7-8-1. Saturday at 19.00 the teams play again

