Sports
Paris 2024 Paralympic Medal Event Program and Athlete Quota Announced
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced that the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games will feature a record number of women’s medal events and athlete slots, as well as more competition opportunities for athletes with high support needs.
Fridays’ announcement (November 19) follows the IPC Board’s approval* of the final medal events and athlete quota program for the next Paralympic Games, after lengthy consultations with international federations.
In total, during the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, up to 4,400 Para athletes will compete in 549 medal events in 22 Para sports.
The Games will feature a record 235 medal events for women, eight more than in Tokyo 2020. This number also represents a 28 percent increase from the 183 medal events for women athletes at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games.
In addition to more medal events, there are at least 1,859 seats for female athletes, 77 more than in Tokyo 2020. This record number is almost double the 990 women who participated in the 2000 Paralympic Games in Sydney. The total number of women participating in Paris 2024 could increase further as there are 339 gender-free slots for the Games.
In support of IPC memberships’ desire to increase competitive opportunities for athletes with high support needs, the number of boccia medal events will increase by more than half, from 7 in Tokyo to 11 in Paris. There will also be more competition opportunities for athletes with a high need for support in parajudo and para rowing.
The IPC has standardized the competition format for all five team sports in the Paralympic program to ensure all events feature eight teams. Such a move has created new opportunities for athletes in other sporting events and, in line with the Olympic Agenda 2020+5, reduced costs for the organizing committee as one less competition venue is needed.
The list of medal events and athlete quotas can be found here.
Other key highlights of the Paris 2024 medal events program and athlete quotas include:
After successful Paralympic debut this summer, Para badminton will have 16 medal events, two more than in Tokyo 2020, while the number of Para taekwondo medal events will increase from six to 10. Para taekwondo will also have 66 percent more slots for athletes to have.
In boccia, the sport will feature eight gender-specific medal events, previously offering only mixed or open competition.
Para canoe and Para triathlon, two sports that first appeared at Rio 2016, will both have more medal events than at Tokyo 2020 – 10 and 11 respectively.
In two sports, Para Athletics and Para Swimming, the number of medal events has been reduced by three and five events, respectively. They have also reduced their number of slots for athletes.
10 Para sports all have more sports slots available for women compared to Tokyo 2020.
Andrew Parsons, IPC President, said: For the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, we are increasing competition opportunities for women and athletes with high support needs, fulfilling two aspirations of the Paralympic Movement.
To nearly double the number of women participating in the Paralympic Games in less than 25 years is rapid progress, but the fact that we do not yet have gender equality underlines that there is still a lot of work to be done.
In addition to providing more opportunities for athletes with high support needs in three sports, Paris 2024 will also have a unified look for all team sports with eight teams participating in each competition. This will help improve efficiency for organizers, provide greater gender equality and increase competitive opportunities for athletes in other sports.
All international federations that are part of the Paralympic program of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games should be given a huge honor. They have all made great strides in recent years and putting together the final medal event schedule and quotas has been a complex exercise.
With the medal event schedule and athlete quotas announced, the National Paralympic Committees and athletes can begin their preparations in earnest for what will be the spectacular 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
PARALYMPIC GAMES MEDAL EVENT PROGRAM
(_) Numbers in brackets indicate changes from Tokyo 2020.
|SPORT
|MALE
|FEMALE
|MIXED/OPEN
|TOTAL
for archery
3
3
3
9
Para-athletics
90 (-3)
73
1
164 (-3)
for badminton
7
7 (+1)
2 (+1)
16 (+2)
Scale
4 (+4)
4 (+4)
3 (-4)
11 (+4)
for canoe
5
5 (+1)
0
10 (+1)
for bicycles
29
20
2
51
Para Equestrian
0
0
11
11
blind football
1
0
0
1
goal ball
1
1
0
2
for judo
8 (+1)
8 (+2)
0
16 (+3)
Weightlifting
10
10
0
20
Para rowing
1
1
3 (+1)
5 (+1)
Para sports shooting
3
3
7
13
Para swimming
71 (-5)
64 (-3)
6 (+3)
141 (-5)
For Taekwondo
5 (+2)
5 (+2)
0
10 (+4)
Para table tennis
15 (-2)
14
2 (+2)
31
Para-triathlon
6 (+2)
5 (+1)
0
11 (+3)
sitting volleyball
1
1
0
2
Wheelchair basketball
1
1
0
2
wheelchair screens
8
8
0
16
wheelchair rugby
0
0
1
1
wheelchair tennis
2
2
2
6
Total
271 (-1)
235 (+8)
43 (+3)
549 (+10)
PARIS 2024 PARALYMPIC GAMES ATHLETES QUOTAS
(_) Numbers in brackets indicate changes from Tokyo 2020.
|sport
|male
|female
|Mixed/Open
|Total
for archery
76 (-4)
64 (+4)
0
140
Para-athletics
584 (-46)
485 (+15)
0
1069 (-31)
for badminton
60 (+14)
60 (+16)
0
120 (+30)
Scale
48 (+48)
48 (+14)
28 (-54)
124 (+8)
for canoe
50
50 (+10)
0
100 (+10)
for bicycles
140 (-10)
80
0
220 (-10)
Para Equestrian
0
0
78
78
blind football
64
0
0
64
goal ball
48 (-12)
48 (-12)
0
96 (-24)
for judo
62 (-18)
56 (-2)
30 (+30)
148 (+10)
Weightlifting
80
80
20
180
Para rowing
52 (+4)
52 (+4)
0
104 (+8)
Para sports shooting
45 (-20)
60 (+6)
55 (+20)
160 (+6)
Para swimming
325 (-15)
280
0
605 (-15)
For Taekwondo
60 (+24)
60 (+24)
0
120 (+48)
Para table tennis
166 (-8)
114 (+8)
0
280
Para-triathlon
54 (+18)
50 (+14)
16 (+8)
120 (+40)
sitting volleyball
96
96
0
192
Wheelchair basketball
96 (-48)
96 (-24)
0
192 (-72)
wheelchair screens
48
48
0
96
wheelchair rugby
0
0
96
96
wheelchair tennis
48 (-8)
32
16
96 (-8)
Total
2202 (-81)
1859 (+77)
339 (+4)
4400
* New President of the Athletes Council, Jitske Visser, was not involved in this case due to her continued participation as an active athlete in any of the sports.
Sources
2/ https://www.paralympic.org/news/paris-2024-paralympic-medal-events-programme-and-athletes-quotas-announced
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]