Paris 2024 Paralympic Medal Event Program and Athlete Quota Announced

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced that the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games will feature a record number of women’s medal events and athlete slots, as well as more competition opportunities for athletes with high support needs.

Fridays’ announcement (November 19) follows the IPC Board’s approval* of the final medal events and athlete quota program for the next Paralympic Games, after lengthy consultations with international federations.

In total, during the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, up to 4,400 Para athletes will compete in 549 medal events in 22 Para sports.

The Games will feature a record 235 medal events for women, eight more than in Tokyo 2020. This number also represents a 28 percent increase from the 183 medal events for women athletes at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games.

In addition to more medal events, there are at least 1,859 seats for female athletes, 77 more than in Tokyo 2020. This record number is almost double the 990 women who participated in the 2000 Paralympic Games in Sydney. The total number of women participating in Paris 2024 could increase further as there are 339 gender-free slots for the Games.

In support of IPC memberships’ desire to increase competitive opportunities for athletes with high support needs, the number of boccia medal events will increase by more than half, from 7 in Tokyo to 11 in Paris. There will also be more competition opportunities for athletes with a high need for support in parajudo and para rowing.

The IPC has standardized the competition format for all five team sports in the Paralympic program to ensure all events feature eight teams. Such a move has created new opportunities for athletes in other sporting events and, in line with the Olympic Agenda 2020+5, reduced costs for the organizing committee as one less competition venue is needed.

Other key highlights of the Paris 2024 medal events program and athlete quotas include:

After successful Paralympic debut this summer, Para badminton will have 16 medal events, two more than in Tokyo 2020, while the number of Para taekwondo medal events will increase from six to 10. Para taekwondo will also have 66 percent more slots for athletes to have.

In boccia, the sport will feature eight gender-specific medal events, previously offering only mixed or open competition.

Para canoe and Para triathlon, two sports that first appeared at Rio 2016, will both have more medal events than at Tokyo 2020 – 10 and 11 respectively.

In two sports, Para Athletics and Para Swimming, the number of medal events has been reduced by three and five events, respectively. They have also reduced their number of slots for athletes.

10 Para sports all have more sports slots available for women compared to Tokyo 2020.

Andrew Parsons, IPC President, said: For the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, we are increasing competition opportunities for women and athletes with high support needs, fulfilling two aspirations of the Paralympic Movement.

To nearly double the number of women participating in the Paralympic Games in less than 25 years is rapid progress, but the fact that we do not yet have gender equality underlines that there is still a lot of work to be done.

In addition to providing more opportunities for athletes with high support needs in three sports, Paris 2024 will also have a unified look for all team sports with eight teams participating in each competition. This will help improve efficiency for organizers, provide greater gender equality and increase competitive opportunities for athletes in other sports.

All international federations that are part of the Paralympic program of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games should be given a huge honor. They have all made great strides in recent years and putting together the final medal event schedule and quotas has been a complex exercise.

With the medal event schedule and athlete quotas announced, the National Paralympic Committees and athletes can begin their preparations in earnest for what will be the spectacular 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

PARALYMPIC GAMES MEDAL EVENT PROGRAM

(_) Numbers in brackets indicate changes from Tokyo 2020.

SPORT MALE FEMALE MIXED/OPEN TOTAL for archery 3 3 3 9 Para-athletics 90 (-3) 73 1 164 (-3) for badminton 7 7 (+1) 2 (+1) 16 (+2) Scale 4 (+4) 4 (+4) 3 (-4) 11 (+4) for canoe 5 5 (+1) 0 10 (+1) for bicycles 29 20 2 51 Para Equestrian 0 0 11 11 blind football 1 0 0 1 goal ball 1 1 0 2 for judo 8 (+1) 8 (+2) 0 16 (+3) Weightlifting 10 10 0 20 Para rowing 1 1 3 (+1) 5 (+1) Para sports shooting 3 3 7 13 Para swimming 71 (-5) 64 (-3) 6 (+3) 141 (-5) For Taekwondo 5 (+2) 5 (+2) 0 10 (+4) Para table tennis 15 (-2) 14 2 (+2) 31 Para-triathlon 6 (+2) 5 (+1) 0 11 (+3) sitting volleyball 1 1 0 2 Wheelchair basketball 1 1 0 2 wheelchair screens 8 8 0 16 wheelchair rugby 0 0 1 1 wheelchair tennis 2 2 2 6 Total 271 (-1) 235 (+8) 43 (+3) 549 (+10)

PARIS 2024 PARALYMPIC GAMES ATHLETES QUOTAS

(_) Numbers in brackets indicate changes from Tokyo 2020.

sport male female Mixed/Open Total for archery 76 (-4) 64 (+4) 0 140 Para-athletics 584 (-46) 485 (+15) 0 1069 (-31) for badminton 60 (+14) 60 (+16) 0 120 (+30) Scale 48 (+48) 48 (+14) 28 (-54) 124 (+8) for canoe 50 50 (+10) 0 100 (+10) for bicycles 140 (-10) 80 0 220 (-10) Para Equestrian 0 0 78 78 blind football 64 0 0 64 goal ball 48 (-12) 48 (-12) 0 96 (-24) for judo 62 (-18) 56 (-2) 30 (+30) 148 (+10) Weightlifting 80 80 20 180 Para rowing 52 (+4) 52 (+4) 0 104 (+8) Para sports shooting 45 (-20) 60 (+6) 55 (+20) 160 (+6) Para swimming 325 (-15) 280 0 605 (-15) For Taekwondo 60 (+24) 60 (+24) 0 120 (+48) Para table tennis 166 (-8) 114 (+8) 0 280 Para-triathlon 54 (+18) 50 (+14) 16 (+8) 120 (+40) sitting volleyball 96 96 0 192 Wheelchair basketball 96 (-48) 96 (-24) 0 192 (-72) wheelchair screens 48 48 0 96 wheelchair rugby 0 0 96 96 wheelchair tennis 48 (-8) 32 16 96 (-8) Total 2202 (-81) 1859 (+77) 339 (+4) 4400