No. 15 Penn State Set For Games At No. 11 Nebraska And No. 10 Ohio State





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball is in the midst of a six-team battle for the Big Ten title and has two crucial road games this weekend. The Lions head out to play at No. 11 Nebraska on Friday at 9 p.m. ET, then head to Columbus to face No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday at 3 p.m. Both matches will be broadcast live on B1G Network. Six teams currently top the standings within two games of each other. The Lions are currently in a three-way tie with Minnesota and Purduefor third at 12-4, a game behind Wisconsin and Nebraska, who are tied at 13-3. Sitting in sixth place at 11-5 is Ohio State. Friday 19 November 9 p.m. (ET) | No. 15 Penn State (19-7, 12-4 B1G) at No. 11 Nebraska (19-6, 13-3 B1G) |Live stats| B1GNetwork Sunday 21 Nov 3 p.m. (ET) | No. 15 Penn State (19-7, 12-4 B1G) at No. 10 Ohio State (21-5, 11-5B1G) |Live stats| B1G network HISTORY OF THE SERIES – NEBRASKA Penn State is 11-24 all-time against Nebraska in a series that started in 1981.

The Huskers won their most recent four-set matchup at Rec Hall earlier this season.

Penn State is 3-18 against Nebraska in games played in Lincoln. The teams last played at the Devaney Center in 2019. The Huskers won that game in five sets.

Four of the last five games between the teams have been in five sets. SCOUTING NEBRASKA 11 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll, Nebraska is 19-6 overall and 13-3 in the Big Ten after beating Maryland (3-0) and Indiana (3-1).

The Cornhuskers’ Big Ten losses this season came to then – No. 3 Wisconsin (3-0), then No. 11 Minnesota (3-2) and then No. 7 Ohio State (3-0).

Nebraska ranks first in the Big Ten in digs/set (17.12) and opponent’s success rate (.150). HISTORY OF THE SERIES – THE STATE OF OHIO Penn State is 51-18 all-time against Ohio State in a series that started in 1981.

The Lions won their first matchup this season, winning the Buckeyes at Rec Hall on September 26.

Penn State is 22-11 against Ohio State in Columbus. SCOUTING OHIO STATE Ohio State, which ranks 10th in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll, is 21-5 overall and 11-5 in the Big Ten after three straight wins over then-No. 9 Nebraska (3-0), Northwestern (3-1) and then No. 25 Illinois (3-0).

The Buckeyes are 10-1 at their home turf at the Nationwide Arena this season.

Ohio State is first in the Big Ten and second in the nation in assists/set (13.69) and first in the Big Ten and second in the nation in kills/set (14.77). TOP WEEKEND B1G MATCHUPS (TIMES ET) Friday – No. 15 Penn State at No. 11 Nebraska – 9 p.m.

Sunday – No. 15 Penn State at No. 10 Ohio State – 3 p.m.

Sunday – No. 5 Wisconsinat No. 9 Minnesota – 5pm NATIONAL RANKING STREAK Penn State has been ranked in 500 consecutive AVCACoaches polls.

The Lions have appeared in every poll since the 1988 season final standings. LAST TIME OFF Penn State defeated Michigan and Michigan State for the second consecutive weekend, this time going for both wins.

Gabby Blossom (13.50 assist/set, 3.13 digs/set) was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week for the second week in a row, the fourth time this season and the eighth time in her career. The eight Setter of the Week awards rank fifth in conference history (the award was first awarded in 2012).

Adanna Rollins was selected as the Penn State Student-Athlete of the Week after averaging 3.75 kills/set and 2.75 digs/set in the two wins. WEEKLY AWARDS

Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (1)— Joni Parker (9/6)

Big Ten Setter of the Week (4) — Gabby Blossom (9/27, 10/18, 11/8, 11/15)

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (1) — Jenna Hampton (11/8) NEXT ONE Penn State closes the season with two home games. The Lions will host Minnesota on Friday, November 26 and Iowa on Saturday, November 27.

