Bangladesh responds in kind, Pakistan (24/4) loses early Wickets

Bangladesh (BAN) and Pakistan (PAK) close horns in a three-match T20 International series in Dhaka, which begins Friday. Both teams are fresh off the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, but host nation Bangladesh is looking for redemption after five consecutive defeats in the Super-12 stage. Pakistan, on a dream run, was knocked out of the T20 World Cup by Australia in the semi-finals. Watch live cricket scores of BAN vs PAK here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING)

Superb dismissal. Shoaib Malik plays a defensive shot from the last ball of the power play and it goes to the Bangladesh wicketkeeper. The veteran batter from Pakistan walks lazily and is out. Running out. Touch and go. Nurul Hasan hits the wickets and Malik’s bat for some time to touch the ground. He goes for a duck with three balls. PACK-24/4 (6)

Mahedi Hasan with his second left. He catches Haider Ali up front. LBW. Pakistan revises it, but it collapses in the middle. Ali goes for a duck with three balls. PACK-23/3 (5)

Taskin Ahmed continues. Babar Azam hits the fourth ball for a four, but loses his wicket two balls later. Bowled by a beauty from Taskin. Pakistani skipper goes for 7 out of 10. PAK – 22/2 (4)

Mustafizur Rahman gets his first over. And he gets the wicket from Mohammad Rizwan (11 of 11). bowled. Fakhar Zaman joins skipper Babar Zaman in the middle. PACK – 16/1 (2.4)

Mahedi Hasan with the new ball. Mohammad Rizwan takes the strike. He plays the third ball to back point for three runs. Babar Azam his opening partner. Four runs from the over.

Haris Rauf with the last one left. Mahedi Hasan hits a six to start over and another to end the innings. 15 from left. 47 runs in the last five overs. Hasan Ali’s grades: 22-3. BAN – 127/7 (20)

Hasan Ali with the penultimate past. He overthrows Aminul Islam (2 of 5). The over opens with a six, hit by Mahedi Hasan over mid-wicket. Taskin Ahmed joins Mahedi Hasan in the middle. BAN – 110/7 (18.4)

Hasan Ali returns for his third over. And he breaks the 35-run tie into 24 balls. Hasan Ali (28 of 22), caught behind. BAN – 96/6 (16.5)

Shadab Khan completes his spell. 15 of the last left, including a six and four. His grades: 1/20. 40 runs and one wicket in the last 30 balls. BAN 80/5 (15)

Shadab Khan returns for his third over. And he ends Afif Hossain’s wake. Stumped the fifth ball. Atif is going for 36 out of 34. 25 runs and two wickets in the last 30 balls for Bangladesh. Mahedi Hasan is the new man. BAN – 61/5 (12.5)

Afif Hossain hits Mohammad Nawaz for back-to-back sixes. 15 from left. 30 runs and one wicket in the last five overs. BAN – 55/4 (11)

Shadab Khan nearly hits the wickets column. Afif Hossain is assigned LBW. Bangladesh takes the assessment. Pitching on the leg, and spinning enough to miss the off. Atif survives. BAN 40/4 (9.5)

Mohammad Nawaz continues with his third left. And he gets the big one. Mahmudullah (6 of 11) bowled by a beauty. Nurul Hasan is the new batter. BAN – 40/4 (9)

Shadab Khan gets his first over. Four singles. Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain rebuild the Bangladesh innings. PROHIBITION 37/3 (8)

Mohammad Wasim Jr moves on and second wicket to the right arm pacer. Najmul Hossain Shanto goes for 7 out of 14. Caught and bowled. Mahmudullah is the new man. BAN – 16/3 (5)

Mohammad Wasim Jr gets his first pass and strikes. Saif Hassan is gone for 1 out of 8. Caught behind the sixth ball. In the previous over, Hasan Ali removed Mohammad Naim for 1 out of 3. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Afif Hossain are the new center strikers. BAN 10/2 (3)

Mohammad Nawaz with the new ball. Mohammad Naim takes the strike. A single from the second ball. Three dots for Saif Hassan. And a broad one. Two of the first left.

Bangladesh makes its debut for 23-year old batter Saif Hassan. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi is the notable absentee. He’s outside.

“It’s a new team, there’s a lot of young people joining… Of course there will always be responsibilities, if those three — Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim — were there, it would be easy to make decisions. But it’s a good chance for the others,” said Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah.

“140-150 seems like a good score to hunt on this track,” said Pakistani captain Babar Azam.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Aminul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh wins the toss and chooses to bat first against Pakistan.

Bangladesh will draw confidence from their performances at home. Skipper Mahmudullah’s captaincy will be put to the test again after the Bangladesh selectors have named a roster minus some star players. While Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal are out with injuries, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das have been dropped due to poor form.

Bangladesh relies on their spinners on the slow turners in Mirpur (Dhaka). The spin duo of Mahedi Hasan and Nusum Ahmed will have to play a bigger role as Shakib’s four overs of left arm spin will be missed. The Bangladesh speed attack is led by Taskin Ahmed, who finished with six wickets in six matches in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam said Bangladesh was dangerous at home and he will not take anything for granted despite a fantastic performance at the World Cup. The team is packed with performers and all eyes will be on Mohammad Rizwan, the opener who scored 281 runs in the T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam (303 runs in the World Cup), regarded as one of the world’s best batsmen, will count on his bowlers to perform. While Shaheen Afridi continues to spearhead bowling, all-rounders Shahdab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will hold the key for Pakistan.