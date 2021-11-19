Girls Hockey Prep: Cards Overwhelm Storm





But in the locker room, the players and coaches felt it. They had pre-game jitters coming on the ice, said Willmar coach Eric Setrum. We talked about jitters being okay as long as they didn’t interfere with your game. The jitters shouldn’t have lasted long. The Cardinals scored seven goals in the first period, seven more in the second and three in the third. Willmar’s Avery Olson treats the puck Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Benson Civic Center. Matthew Curry/West Central Tribune The Storm scored their only goal in the first period. Willmar’s use of passing proved successful, scoring 14 of 17 goals with assists. They played the way we wanted them to play, stayed in the system and weren’t selfish, Setrum said. The cardinals’ use of spacing and fitting was clear from the start. Willmars’ defense limited the Storm’s good scoring opportunities. Scoring came early and often. Avery Olson scored the Cardinals’ first goal at 2:27. Storm senior Taryn Bent responded by showing strong puck work before getting the puck through the five holes to tie the game seconds past the five minutes. Morris/Benson Area senior Taryn Picht handles the puck before scoring the Storm’s first goal to tie the game 1-1 against Willmar on Thursday, November 18 at the Benson Civic Center. Matthew Curry/West Central Tribune Another goal from Olson came almost a minute after Bents’s goal, followed seconds later by a goal from Makenna Larson. The Cardinals took a 7-1 lead at halftime of the first period. Setrum said the team discussed staying focused, mainly in the first break and again in the second break with a 14-1 lead. We talked about not getting away from the game plan, he said. Don’t do individual work, play as a group and keep trusting the system. They did that well tonight. Willmar’s Lauren Eilers battles MBA Storm sophomore Kortney Sanasack for possession of the puck on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Benson Civic Center. Matthew Curry/West Central Tribune Setrum says the season could look brighter after Thursday’s win. But it’s too early to tell too much. We felt pretty good about the team this season, he said. We have a lot of young players, but a lot of them already have varsity experience. We also have good senior leadership. We were really excited about where we’re going from here, but this is just one game, he added. We still have a long way to go and would play many more games and against some more difficult teams. Willmar (1-0-0) 7 7 3 17 MBA (0-2-0) 1 0 0 1 FIRST PERIOD (1) Q: Avery Olson (Lauren Eilers), 2:27 (2) MBA: Taryn Bent (unassisted) 5:06 (3) Q: Olson (Hannah Bredesen) 5:52 (4) Q: Makenna Larson ( unaided) ) 6:02 (5) F: Nina Dawson (Kessa Mara, Bredesen) 9:26 PP (6) F: N. Dawson (Avery Quinn) 11:16 (7) W: Brigit Figenskau (Jayda Richter, Sam Poe) 14:56 (8) W: Chloe Lownsbury (Gretchen Volk, Becca Dawson) 16:31. SECOND PERIOD (9) In: Bredesen (Lownsbury, Volk),: 18 (10) In: Mara (Macee Hansen), 5:05 (11) In: Larson (Lownsbury), 5:53 (12) In: Eilers (unassisted ), 5:55 (13) In: N. Dawson (Mara), 8:37 (14) In: Quinn (unassisted) 9:54 (15) In: Mara (N. Dawson) 11:42. THIRD PERIOD (16) W: Eilers (Quinn), 8:48 (17) W: Figenskau (Poe), 10:18 (18) W: Bredesen (B. Dawson) 11:30. GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS V: Brynn Grieger 13/14 MBA: Ava Breuer 22/39.

