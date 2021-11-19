BC Lions backup QB Nathan Rourke looks set to start in CFL season finale

Veteran starter, CFL passing leader Michael Reilly injured so don’t expect this to add to season totals as disappointing 2021 campaign draws to a close Photo by Kayle Neis / The Canadian Press Files

Article content When the crown of Brandon Alexander’s helmet shattered Lucky Whitehead’s hand, it horribly fractured two fingers in his hand.

Article content It may also have broken the spirit of BC Lions. That week 9 injury knocked the Leos electric, big player out of the game. The score was 3-3 in the second quarter when he got injured; by the end of the game it was 30-9. BC tried to bounce back from a disheartening loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders the week before, a game they had let slip from their hands. This game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers was a measure of their ambitions, and once Whitehead went out, the Leos fell far short. You didn’t know that then. One thing we’ll improve on is how to deal with setbacks or setbacks, whether that’s a bad game or a bad game or that sort of thing, said Lions coach Rick Campbell. As you get more confident and grow, you can bounce back from those things, and we’ve never been able to do that.

Article content No Whitehead meant the opposition could focus more on Bryan Burnham, be bolder in blitzes and take risks in coverage. The attack that yielded the second most points in the competition dried up. It was heavy. I feel like the energy went down a bit, the spark was gone, said Whitehead, who missed two games but returned to his hand within a month of surgery. It was hard to watch when I was gone. That’s why I was so excited to come back as soon as possible. My hands are still technically healing, it’s still broken, but I just stuck it out. It’s more pain management and trying not to think about it. Photo by DARYL DYCK / THE CANADIAN PRESS files The Bombers loss was the second in the Lions’ current seven-game streak, one they hope to take Friday night against the Edmonton Elks at BC Place Stadium (7:30 PM, TSN, AM 730). Both teams are eliminated from the play-offs, making it pointless in the standings, but not for the players.

Article content It’s not really hard to stand up for, because it’s a game. I enjoy games, I enjoy the fans, it’s fun to be there, said Whitehead. I know my boy Bryan is still trying to get 1,000 (yards); I’m still about to hit the 1,000 even if I’m out. But at the end of the day, this will be the last time these teams will be together. I mean, so we have to play for each other. Just tie him one more time. Michael Reilly, the current CFL passing leader, won’t be the center of attention for it. Those duties will fall to Canadian rookie Nathan Rourke, who replaces the injured Reilly. When he started in the season opener against Saskatchewan, Rourke was the first Canadian to start in Week 1 since Gerry Dattilio in 1983 and the first Lions Canuck to start since Giulio Caravatta in 1996.

Article content Victorian native Rourke is 29-of-48 for 395 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this year, along with two hasty touchdowns. Getting his teammates into four figures Burnham has 896 (3rd CFL), Whitehead 840 (4th) would be a positive way to end a painful season. I think it’s a measure that just shows (they’re part of) an elite club. Whether they do it or not, those guys are definitely at an elite club. They are some of the best players, and not just on the pitch but guys to be around, Rourke said. I hope they get it for their good. And I think if they get it, that means we’re having a pretty good day offensively. We need a win. It’s been a while and it would mean a lot to them too, but 1000 meters is something special. It’s not often you get the chance to do that.

Article content It hasn’t been that long since two Lions had received more than 100 yards in a game. Shaq Johnson (160) and Burnham (135) turned the tide in a 40-7 win over Ottawa on September. September 21, 2019. Reilly had 353 yards in that game, but Duron Carter also hit Johnson with a flea flicker for a 67-yard score. NEXT GAME Friday Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions 7:30 p.m., BC place. TV: TSN. Radio: AM 730. Reilly will not add to this season’s total 3,283 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. But depending on how Winnipeg and Saskatchewan approach their final games, if Zach Collaros (3,112) and Cody Fajardo (2,970) are still well within attacking range, he could still finish the year as the CFL’s leading passer. His current total is the lowest since 1979, and the last time the best quarterback finished under 4,000 yards was Dieter Brock in 1984 (3,996), although that was in a 16-game season, as opposed to 14 this year.

What the future holds for Reilly is still unclear, but Rourke is not focused on that. He only thinks about Friday. I don't look at that. I watch the game and I focus on that. I think if you have too big of a picture, you lose track of what's happening in the short term, he said. My priority tomorrow is to just play for the guys in the huddle, for the fans, for the city and show them what kind of teammate, what kind of player I am. That's the most important thing for me. It's not about next year, it's about who I am to them right now. The Arkells: Headlining Gray Cup halftime show a big deal for longtime Ticats fans Stampeders 33, Lions 23: Playoffs now out of reach for BC after another late loss

