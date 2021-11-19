Cricket Australia is undermining itself with confusing reports about Tim Paine | Australia cricket team

tim Paine’s captaincy of the Australian men’s cricket team ended with a well-known scene on Friday, a flood of tears and a scripted apology. Paine, whose text messages to a colleague in 2017 have now come to light, was filled with regret when he announced he would be stepping down as Test captain.

While Paines’ actions immediately set off a storm across the country, there are presumably more details yet to come to light. As such, there is little to be gained by further speculating about what happened.

What we do know is that Cricket Australia conducted an internal investigation in mid-2018 when they first learned of the incident. The investigation concluded that Paine had not violated CA’s code of conduct and was free to continue in the role of captain he had assumed just months earlier after the infamous sandpaper scandal.

Presumably, the national agency hoped that this would be the last anyone would hear of the text messages. The investigation took place behind closed doors and ended favorably with their captain so that it could be stored neatly in the ever-growing filing cabinet labeled Scandals non-career end.

But these things have a way of getting into the public eye, it would be naive to assume the posts would never show up. And so CA chairman Richard Freudenstein’s inconsistent statement is quite baffling, given the time CA has had to prepare for this day.

Freudenstein noted that the board accepted Paines’ resignation before acknowledging that he had been cleared of any violation of the code of conduct during the 2018 investigation.

He then stated: CA does not condone this type of language or behavior. Despite the mistake he made, Tim has been an exceptional leader since his appointment and the board thanks him for his outstanding service.

This throws the whole situation into confusing territory. If CA doesn’t approve of this behavior, why is it acceptable under their code of conduct? If the incident is so serious that Paine is stepping down, why wasn’t he found to be breaking the code then? Are the actions so serious that they are not befitting a captain, but are acceptable to other players?

It’s an overly cautious approach to an organization that tends to hold much higher standards. In some ways, it’s to be expected that CA leadership has changed significantly since the investigation took place. But that very fact also provides an opportunity to show the work that has been done since then. Now was the time to raise their hands and say, We’re wrong. We have evolved as an organization since then and we are working to ensure this situation never happens again.

An explanation to that effect may be forthcoming, but it may be too late. The initial impact has been felt, the public has made up their minds and there is the potential for significant fallout. For example, how safe will women feel if they run for a cricket role, knowing that this behavior does not violate the code of conduct?

It appears that CA has undermined their own investigation by not taking a stronger stance. If they had confidence that the outcome they reached in 2018 was the right one, they could have refused to accept Paines’ resignation and chaired the media with him to review their rigorous processes and their belief in his fitness to continue as Captain explain.

Instead, they have taken an approach that is neither here nor there. Refuse to condemn Paine’s actions, but also disapprove of them. Allow Paine to step down as captain but make it clear that he is still available for selection.

Something good can come out of this. Public response may give rise to more precise standards of workplace behavior within CA and its state organizations. There may be a rethink of the code of conduct and a clearer set of guidelines for all employees on what constitutes acceptable workplace behavior.

But by failing to fire a shot in advance and letting this incident pass to the keeper before considering his stance, CA has missed an opportunity to establish itself as a forward-thinking, forward-thinking organization. They have to hope it doesn’t take another scandal before that opportunity presents itself again.