Thursday Night Football: Patriots defense leads the way in 25-0 shutout against Falcons





Getty Images The defense of the New England Patriots remains dominant opponents, shutout the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday-evening. Kyle van noy backup quarterback selected Josh Rosen and gave it back 35 yards for a touchdown to put an exclamation point on the defensive effort for the Patriots in 25-0 over Atlanta. The Patriots’ defense has not allowed points in their last 19 possessions going back to the opening run of last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns. They have racked up just 13 points in victories over the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Falcons in the past three games. The Panthers scored six points on a pair of field goals. The Browns scored a lone touchdown of Austin Hooper on their opening run last week and the Falcons got skunk on Thursday night. Mac Jones completed 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards and a 19-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor, and Nick Folk converted four field goals to lead the patriots’ offensive effort. It is the Patriots’ first shutout since a 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last season. It will be the Falcons’ first shutout since a 38-0 loss to the Panthers in 2015. It is the first time they have been shutout at home since a 33-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams in 1988. The Patriots intercepted four passed quarterbacks from Falcons in the fourth quarter. Devin McCourty and JC Jackson any intercepts brought in from Matt Ryan that led to a pair of Folk field goals to extend the lead to 19-0. Van Noy’s pick-six on Rosen made it a 25-0 game and then Adrian Phillips intercepted quarterback of the third string Felipe Franken on last ball possession for Atlanta. Folk’s 32-yard field goal put the Patriots on the board in the first quarter before Jones and Agholor connected for the only touchdown of the night to give New England a 10-0 lead. The Falcons then had one of many promising stations that came empty. After reaching the Patriots’ 14-yard line, Ryan took a 13-yard sack to push the Falcons into a long field goal. Younghoe Koo converted from 45 yards only to nullify an illegal formation penalty kick. Koo would then miss from 50 yards to keep the zero on the board. Folk added a 44-yard field goal to take a 13-0 lead at halftime. After Jones was intercepted by… AJ Terrell in the third quarter, the Falcons filled 20-yard line only to get a few runs on third- and fourth-and-1 for turnovers on downs. The Falcons then threw interceptions on each of their last four possessions of the game. Ryan completed 19 of 28 passes for 153 yards with two interceptions for Atlanta. The Falcons managed just 165 yards of total attack that night. It is the fewest yards Atlanta has won since it had just 131 yards in offense in 2018 in a 26-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Falcons have not scored a touchdown in two games, having lost 43-3 to the Dallas Cowboys last week. Their last touchdown was a 6-yard touchdown from Olamide Zacchaeus on a pass from Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of their Week Nine win over the New Orleans Saints.

