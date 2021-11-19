The Win-Win for Senior Athletes in the Dallas Golden Games

When Kay Seamayer, 81, hears neighborhood kids knocking on her door in DeSoto, she has a good idea of ​​what they want.

They know they can’t shoot my target without me, so they say, Can you come and play basketball with us? I teach them how to make free shots and rebounds, those kinds of little things, she says.

A lifelong basketball player, Seamayer was one of 283 people from seven states who participated in the Dallas Golden Games held in September at city parks and Greenhill School.

The pandemic reduced the number of participants and sports to eight categories of basketball, cycling, golf, pickleball, swimming, table tennis, tennis and track and field, said Lilean Harris, senior program division supervisor at Dallas Park and Recreation Department.

The participants are grouped by age in five year increments, starting with 50 to 54. The oldest player this year was an 89-year-old shot putter.

Kay Seamayer, 81, wears American Flag Converse shoes as she hoops with younger neighbors outside her DeSoto home. (Ben Torres / Special Contributor)

The Dallas games started in 1990 and then stopped from 2008 to 2016 due to budget and staffing issues before resuming annually in 2017, Harris says.

They were called the Dallas Senior Games until they were renamed the Dallas Golden Games this year, and the competition still qualifies entrants for the National Senior Games.

Seamayer, who won gold medals in women’s free throw and round-the-world basketball, as well as pickleball’s doubles, will play basketball on a women’s team aged 80 to 84 at the National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale in May. , Florida.

It’s something I look forward to and help you stay mentally and physically healthy and active, she says. Staying fit has so many great benefits. It allows you to continue to live and have a life.

Participants range from those who adopt a relaxed posture to fierce competitors, Harris says.

They know that being active contributes to their quality of life, and they meet new people and have the chance to socialize, she says.

Don Drummond of Dallas, for example, is an international track and field athlete, with seven gold medals and more than a dozen silver and bronze medals from World Athletic Masters competitions, in which he has competed since 2005.

Drummond, 52, started running in Atlanta high school when friends needed an extra pair of legs on a relay team, and has been competitive since 30.

Don Drummond, 52, warms up on the track at Greenhill School in Addison. The Dallas native specializes in hurdles and sprints. (Juan Figueroa/staff photographer)

I fell in love with it, he says.

Specializing in hurdles and sprints, Drummond started competing in the games when he turned 50. This year, he won the 50-, 100- and 200-meter dashes for ages 50 to 54 at the Dallas Golden Games.

For me, fitness is a lifestyle, and the games are an opportunity to get out there and show the effort you’ve put into getting ready, he says. I love the facility where they have the meeting? [at Greenhill] and the camaraderie.

Drummond also competed in the October Huntsman World Senior Games in Utah, where he placed second in the 50-meter race and standing long jump and third in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 12.64 seconds.

It was cold with a strong headwind, which was my slowest time of the year, he says. I average 11.9 to 12.1 [seconds].

Don Drummond, 52, of Dallas has seven gold medals and more than a dozen silver and bronze medals from World Athletic Masters competitions. (Juan Figueroa/staff photographer)

His fastest time, by the way, is said to have won gold at the first Olympics in 1896, where the winning time was 12 seconds.

I’m pretty serious about it, Drummond says, describing a rigorous training schedule. This year I am preparing for the world meeting in Finland next summer. That is my goal to achieve that world title. It’s very, very competitive.

Others, like Steven So, 50, discovered the thrill of senior competition for the first time this year.

It’s so nice to meet people you’ve never met before, says So, who won table tennis singles and doubles between the ages of 50 and 54. People from all walks of life go there to fight, and some of them were old friends I knew 20 years ago. I have really enjoyed it.

So he had played table tennis when he was younger and quit after his daughter was born, but now he plans to keep it up.

As I get older, I want to be safer with sports, so I spend more time playing table tennis, he says. It’s very safe, and if you play it right, there’s a lot of practice and training of your mind and your eyes. People can play table tennis at a very old age. I saw people 70 years old and still very good.

Seamayer, meanwhile, has a slew of medals in the Texas Senior Games Hall of Fame. She is also one of the biggest fans of events.

I just overheard everyone I’ve ever seen asking, do you do any sports? Do you want to play in the Dallas Senior Games? The benefits are so great that I love being a part of them and helping in any way I can, she says.