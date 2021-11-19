Hokies defeats Campbell in first round of NCAA Tournament





BLACKBURG Kahlil Dover’s strike in the 72ndminute pushed Virginia Tech to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 2-1 win over Campbell. strike in the 72minute pushed Virginia Tech to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 2-1 win over Campbell. It was the same threesome Kyle McDowell , Kahlil Dover and Pol Monells combination of both goals to give Tech (11-5-3, 3-4-1 ACC) his sixth straight trip to the second round of the tournament. ! Kahlil Dover put Tech back in charge! 2-1 at Thompson with 19′ to go! https://t.co/UmFbrBhOj0#Hokies pic.twitter.com/KrDARwpSPF Virginia Tech Men’s Soccer (@HokiesMSoccer) Nov 19, 2021 Had to bring a team together due to illness and injury, and still without a stable midfield piece Mayola Kinyuao , the Hokies slotted home enough chances to fend off Big South champions Campbell (15-4-2, 7-0-1 Big South). Tech almost broke through early because Camron Lennon sent an open header over the crossbar in the 7eminute. This opened the gates for multiple chances on both sides in the first half. near the break, Kyle McDowell fired a right shot through the nearest post to give the Hokies a lead in the 41NSminute. The goal, McDowell’s second in two games, was made possible by a brilliant cross from Kahlil Dover and fired a pass by Pol Monells . Campbell fought back, however, as their powerful attack, which averaged 2.70 goals per game in the run-up to Thursday’s game, found an equalizer in the 55eminute. From then on, both teams exchanged chances on goal. In the evening, the Camels registered 12 shots at the Hokies 11, but Tech was more efficient with his efforts, scoring six (compared to Campbell’s three). The game-winning breakthrough came in the 72ndminute when McDowell’s low cross over the penalty area found Dover’s right foot, who fired the shot over the goal and into the back of the net. That goal, which was Dover’s second of the season, was enough to see the result for the Hokies. Virginia Tech travels to Morgantown, WV to face the Mountaineers in the second round of the NCAA tournament at 1:00 PM on Sunday. Gallery: (11-18-2021) MSOC: NCAA First Round Game vs. Campbell

