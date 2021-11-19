Peng Shuai: WTA Chairman Steve Simon Willing To Withdraw From China If Tennis Star Is Not Accounted For





“We are absolutely ready to end our business and deal with all the complications that come with it,” Simon said in an interview with CNN on Thursday. “Because this is certain, this is bigger than the company,” Simon added.

“Women should be respected and not censored,” Simon said.

Peng, one of China’s most recognizable sports stars, has not been seen in public since she accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of forcing her to have sex at his home, according to screenshots from a since-deleted social media post dated Nov. 2.

Her post on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, was taken down within 30 minutes of publication, with Chinese censors rushing into action to wipe out any mention of the allegation online. Her Weibo account, which has more than half a million followers, is still blocked from searchers on the platform.

Simon’s forceful intervention is likely to put the tennis chief on a collision course with authorities in China, who have so far refused to publicly acknowledge Peng’s allegations. Perceived criticism of China, which will also host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, has previously sparked significant public and political backlash, as well as loss of access. Simon said the WTA had been in talks with colleagues from the Chinese Tennis Association, who had assured Peng was unharmed in Beijing. However, attempts to reach Peng directly had proved unsuccessful. “We have reached her at every phone number and email address and other forms of contact,” he said. “There are so many digital ways to contact people we have today, and to date we still haven’t been able to get an answer.” Earlier this week, Chinese state media released an email, allegedly sent to Simon from Peng, refuting her allegations and claiming she is fine. The alleged email has only been released on English-language platforms and domestic Chinese media have not reported on its content, despite Peng being a household name in China. When asked about the email, Simon doubted its veracity, describing it as a “staged statement of some sort”, noting that he had not yet received a follow-up reply, despite responding immediately. “Whether she was forced to write it, someone wrote it for her, we don’t know,” Simon said. “But at the moment I don’t think there is any validity to it and we won’t feel comfortable until we have a chance to talk to her,” he added. The popularity of tennis in China has grown rapidly in recent decades, with several Chinese players breaking through in the global rankings. Women’s games in particular are a big market, thanks in part to the success of Chinese tennis star Li Na, who became Asia’s first grand slam tennis champion in 2011 when she won the French Open, followed by a second major title at the 2014 Australian Open. In recent years, the WTA has made a big push in China. In 2019, the WTA Finals moved from Singapore to the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where they entered into a long-term ten-year contract. In an interview with the New York Times from 2018 Simon described the agreement with authorities in Shenzhen, which reportedly includes the construction of a new multimillion-dollar tennis stadium, as a “huge opportunity” for women’s tennis in China. “If you take into account the prize money commitment and the commitments to the WTA, and you take into account the stadium construction and the real estate features, it’s a more than $1 billion dollar commitment that they’ve made. for the WTA final and the WTA,” says Simon. was quoted as follows. On Thursday, Serena Williams joined a growing number of international tennis players to voice her concerns over Peng’s whereabouts. “I am devastated and shocked to hear the news from my colleague Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible,” Williams said. wrote on Twitter. “This must be investigated and we must not remain silent.” Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka said on Tuesday she was “in shock at the current situation”. “Censorship is never okay at all costs, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well,” she says wrote as part of a statement on Twitter alongside the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. The controversy threatens to affect the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics, which kick off in less than three months in Beijing. In recent months, calls for a boycott have increased amid concerns over alleged human rights violations in China. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden heeft confirmed that he is considering a diplomatic boycott of the event. International concern for Peng, who is a three-time Olympian and has represented China at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, London in 2012 and Beijing in 2008, could now amplify those calls. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has distanced itself from putting pressure on the Chinese authorities. Commenting on CNN, the IOC said, “Experience has shown that quiet diplomacy offers the best chance of resolving such questions. This explains why the IOC will not comment further at this stage.” Human Rights Watch accused the IOC of “silence about the Olympian’s disappearance”. In a statement, the global human rights organization said it is “astonishing that the IOC accepts the government’s assurances, especially at the expense of a female Olympian making serious accusations”. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a news conference Thursday that Peng’s allegation is not a diplomatic matter and declined to comment further.

